trevor penning web

- Hello!
Rafael Nadal kisses mini-me son after French Open defeat and makes huge Wimbledon announcement
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
RBC Canadian Open 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know for the first round north of the border.
- Miami Herald
Florida Panthers making lineup changes ahead of Game 4 vs. New York Rangers
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
- People
Travis Kelce Sits Courtside at NBA Playoffs with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
The group made an appearance at the Western Conference Finals in Dallas, Texas on May 26
- The Canadian Press
Under 20 100-meter record holder Issam Asinga banned 4 years, has mark scrubbed for doping positive
MONACO (AP) — The sprinter who set the Under-20 world record at 100 meters has been banned for four years and had his record stripped after anti-doping officials ruled against his claim that his positive test for a performance-enhancer came from eating “recovery gummies.”
- The Canadian Press
Stewart-Haas Racing to close NASCAR teams at end of 2024 season, says time to 'pass the torch'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing, a two-time NASCAR championship team with 69 Cup Series victories since its 2009 formation, will close its organization at the end of this season. Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the decision after nearly a year of rumors that their four-car Cup team was looking to sell its charters and either scale back or exit the stock car series completely. The news was delivered to the nearly 300 SHR employees late Tuesday afternoon. “It is a decisio
- Hello!
Zara and Mike Tindall spend weekend onboard luxurious yacht in Monaco
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
- NY Daily News
Jalen Brunson contract extension: Knicks All-Star could leave $114 million on the table
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
- The Canadian Press
Two women are suing NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault
Two women have filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing NFL kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them while they worked as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' trans-Atlantic trip to London last year.
- CBC
'It feels almost like a dream': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
- CNN
British event rider Georgie Campbell dies from fall during competition
A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.
- The Canadian Press
Bottcher to coach Homan's Ottawa team, join her for doubles in upcoming season
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
- People
Grayson Murray’s Coach Is 'Absolutely Numb and Crushed' by His Death: 'Will Carry Your Memory'
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach and lifelong mentor Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
- People
Brittany Mahomes Says Husband Patrick Is ‘Proud’ After Daughter Sterling Falls Asleep Cuddling Basketball
The couple are also parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, who is nearly 18 months
- The Canadian Press
Unbeaten Knights beat winless Warriors 5-4 at Memorial Cup
SAGINAW — Sam O'Reilly had a goal and assist, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan each chipped in with two assists, and the London Knights defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in Memorial Cup action on U.S. Memorial Day Monday.
- Yahoo Sports
Umpire Ángel Hernández, after long and controversial run in Major League Baseball, set to retire
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
- The Canadian Press
Report: Japanese carmaker Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal
TOKYO (AP) — Vehicle manufacturer Toyota is set to end its massive sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee after this year's Paris Olympics, according to reports in Japan.
- The Canadian Press
Oilers looking to regroup after Game 3 loss: 'Nothing to sulk about'
EDMONTON — Kris Knoblauch needed someone — anyone — to step up. The Oilers were taking on water after a flying start to Game 3 of the NHL's Western Conference final. Connor McDavid had been shot out of a cannon, setting up Edmonton's first goal and scoring another in Monday's quick-strike opening 20 minutes that saw the home side lead 2-0 and hold the Dallas Stars to just three shots. The momentum, however, was resoundingly flipped after the intermission. And the Oilers didn't respond nearly qui
- The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
Canada's Andreescu victorious in French Open first round after lengthy layoff
PARIS — Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return from an injury layoff of nearly 10 months with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in first-round action Monday at the French Open. The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., showed some rust in letting a 4-2 lead in the first set slip away before recovering. Andreescu and Sorribes Tormo traded breaks for four straight games before Andreescu held to prevent a tiebreaker. She elevated her game in a dominant second set and wrapped up t
- The Canadian Press
Bill Walton loved his bike and his hometown of San Diego. He died of cancer at age 71
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bill Walton might have been the ultimate San Diegan.