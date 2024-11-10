Trevor Phillips Slams Labour's Defence Spending Amid Worries Over Trump's Ukraine Plans

"Will we replace the billions the Americans are spending?"



Presenter Trevor Phillips has called out Labour’s spending on defence as worries over Donald Trump’s international policy plans grow.

In its Budget, the government said it would increase defence spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP next spring, after the completion of several government reviews.

But, ministers have also warned they want to grow the economy first before injecting more cash into that department.

The plans have come under recent scrutiny, considering there have been ongoing concerns that US president-elect Trump could withhold funds to Ukraine, therefore giving Russia the upper-hand in the ongoing war.

And the head of UK Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has warned broadcasters that the world is particularly “dangerous” right now.

So Sky News host Phillips asked chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones on Sunday why the UK is waiting for economic growth before increasing defence spending.

The presenter said: “Does that means that the anaemic rates of growth which are being projected by the OBR are putting our national security at risk?”

Jones replied the economy had to perform well before they could increase funding, adding: “You call them anaemic, I welcome the growth figures –”

“One point five per cent! Pathetic,” Phillips hit back.

“On average over the forecast period, it’s higher than that,” Jones said, adding that the defence Budget was increased last year.

Phillips pushed: “But what’s the principle here? The foreign secretary says he agrees with Mr Trump that we’re not spending enough.

“Does the government want to spend more money, irrespective of growth, or is it entirely dependent on getting that growth figure up?

“We have to wait to see if your growth plans work before we can spend on more defence?”

Phillips continued: “For you, it’s a tradeoff.

“In the Kremlin and Beijing, they don’t make that kind of equation.

“They just say, we have to spend whatever we need to defend our country. We are essentially putting national security at the mercy of the economic whims.”

“No. National security is a foundation for this country, as it should be,” Jones replied.

Phillips hit back: “Why not say, come what may, we’re going to hit the 2.5%, we will find the money from somewhere else?′

The minister said that could be the plan in the future, and reiterated that defending the country is a non-negotiable.

But Phillips pushed again: “If the Americans stop or reduce spending to Mr Zelenskyy, as Trump has implied, are we going to step up to the plate?

“Are we going to replace the billions the Americans are spending?”

But Jones just said that was a “hypothetical” scenario, adding that officials will be “considering and planning” lots of different potential outcomes.

