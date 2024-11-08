Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75: Celebrity hairdresser and This Morning star passes away after cancer battle

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died aged 75 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The award-winning Scottish stylist who opened his first salon in London revealed in October he had weeks to live after his bowel cancer had spread to his liver.

Alongside styling many famous faces over the years including Grace Jones, The Beach Boys and Dame Helen Mirren, he set up a charity which gives advice to patients and NHS staff on wig styling, hair loss and re-growth after treatment.

A statement shared on his salon’s Instagram account on Friday said: "It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie.

"Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side.

"Trevor's journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.

"From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor's vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations.

"As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied.

"Trevor often reminded us to 'be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste'.

"His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy."

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly with hairdresser Trevor Sorbie (Myung Jung Kim/PA) (PA Archive)

Sorbie revealed on live TV in October that he had been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, which spread to his liver.

He shared the heartbreaking news on This Morning, joined by his wife Carole in the studio.

The hairdresser gained fame with the creation of the wedge cut in the 1970s and was a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner.

His methods helped to transform the world of hairdressing through trend-setting styles such as the wolf man, sculpture, and the wave - and a fast-drying process called the scrunch.

But he was also celebrated for his work helping sick people who suffered from hair loss.

His charity, My New Hair, which launched in 2009 gave advice to patients and NHS staff on wig styling, hair loss and re-growth after treatment.

Trevor Sorbie revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis on ITV's This Morning (This Morning ITV / YouTube)

Born in Paisley, Scotland, on March 13 1949, his family later moved to England where Sorbie was bullied at school, leading him to drop out as a teenager when he began as an apprentice in his father's barber shop.

In 1979 he opened the first Trevor Sorbie salon in Covent Garden with the company going on to open locations in Brighton, Bristol, Hampstead, Manchester and Richmond.

He garnered increased public attention thanks to various broadcast appearances including This Morning, The Wright Stuff, GMTV and Mary Queen Of Shops.

He also appeared on Channel 4 programme Faking It, where a professional would show a novice how to excel in their field, as a mentor along with TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Despite numerous awards and styling the hair of Chris Tarrant, Chesney Hawkes, and Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Sorbie said his "biggest accolade" was being made an MBE by Queen Elizbeth II in 2004.

Trevor Sorbie MBE styles a wig worn by cancer patient Jane Smith (Getty Images)

Sorbie began volunteering at Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, Surrey, after beginning to step back from the salon floor in 2006.

He told The Times "it really unnerved" him when he was asked to cut the wig of a patient for her wedding, but told she might die before then.

"She died the next day, but as I shut the door (after cutting her wig), I remember thinking for the first time in my life, 'I'm not just a hairdresser, I feel special'," he recalled.

In 2009, he began to focus his efforts on My New Hair.

"It was my personal experience of helping a family member during cancer treatment that inspired the idea of My New Hair," he said in a statement on the charity's website.

In 2018, he launched a free wig customisation service for NHS patients who have experienced medical hair loss, including those undergoing chemotherapy, at his home through My New Hair.

Sorbie also created training manuals for the industry including the 2005 Bridal Hair Book, and 1998's Visions In Hair, and in 2023 the Fellowship for British Hairdressing launched a prize in his name, called the Trevor Sorbie Award for creative and commercial innovation.

Trevor Sorbie with presenter Donna Air at the Hair Magazine Awards 2009 (Getty Images)

Revealing his terminal diagnosis in October, he said he was told in June 2024 that he had "maybe six" months to live, after the cancer spread to his liver and undergoing a six-and-a-half-hour operation to remove sections of it.

Sorbie said that his surgeon would no longer operate as it was too close to a major blood vessel.

He also said he would spend the time he had left with his wife and loved ones.

His team said they were going to honour Sorbie's wishes for there to be no funeral, and instead of flowers they invited people to support four charities that were "close to his heart" - Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair.

A special event will also be organised for next year to "celebrate his remarkable life and contributions".