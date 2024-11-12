Tri-C students, faculty help tell the stories of U.S. veterans

Reuters

China's much-anticipated J-35A stealth aircraft, centrepiece of this week's Zhuhai air show, has been more than a decade in the making, but experts say little is known about its capabilities. The first public appearance of the land-based J-35A will take place on Tuesday, a day after the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and will include a flying display. Another variant, the J-35, is designed for use with China's aircraft carriers.