Tri-C students, faculty help tell the stories of U.S. veterans
Every veteran has a story. Every story has a meaning. “Old war stories” now have an official name: The Veterans History Project.
Every veteran has a story. Every story has a meaning. “Old war stories” now have an official name: The Veterans History Project.
She debuted her baby bump with an emotional nod to Machine Gun Kelly.
Prince Harry has released a touching statement after missing a family reunion in London on Remembrance Sunday. More details...
Elderly and sick king revealed as powerless Cancer-struck King Charles looked an isolated monarch Sunday as he attended a pivotal veterans’ memorial event in London without his wife, Queen Camilla, who is fighting a chest infection, after a series of casual humiliations inflicted by his brother, Prince Prince Andrew, and his son, Prince William. William, in an intervention that would have been unthinkable before the king‘s cancer diagnosis, set out plans for a dramatic change of tone in his reig
The socialite is a mom to son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 12 months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum
The Love Island host wore the thigh-high slitted Versace dress to the 2024 MTV EMAs. See photos
Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”
"I told him if he had such detailed opinions, he should cook himself. He tried to backtrack, saying it was 'all in good fun' and that he was 'just trying to help.' But I wasn’t laughing."
China's much-anticipated J-35A stealth aircraft, centrepiece of this week's Zhuhai air show, has been more than a decade in the making, but experts say little is known about its capabilities. The first public appearance of the land-based J-35A will take place on Tuesday, a day after the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and will include a flying display. Another variant, the J-35, is designed for use with China's aircraft carriers.
On Duchovny's 'Fail Better' podcast, the costars reunited and revealed that there were times when they wouldn't speak off-camera for weeks
Imagine having the audacity to text your coworker and ask for money to pay your bar tab.
Kate Middleton looked incredible at the Festival of Remembrance. The wife of Prince William stunned fans with her tumbling new hair which was super voluminous, complete with high side parting.
Fox is already mom to three sons, while Machine Gun Kelly is dad to a daughter
Fineman said the Tesla CEO made her "burst into tears" during his hosting stint in 2021.
A statement shared to social media on Monday, Oct. 21 by Di'Anno's longtime label Conquest Music confirmed news of his death
The singer is a mom to sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline
The firebrand musician urged MAGA not to gloat in an unexpected "olive branch" message.
Two family members were shown supporting the Princess of Wales as she stepped back into the spotlight
A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt was in a "great mood" during the event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 9
"Well, those are all my funny things I had to say."
Conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and recovery have erupted online again, after a report by a respected and accredited royal reporter suggested the Princess of Wales never had cancer but was instead found to have “pre-cancerous cells.” Vicious rumors perpetrated by online trolls alleging that Kate either faked or exaggerated her cancer to cover up personal difficulties have been turbocharged by the claim. When Kate announced she had cancer in March 2024, she said