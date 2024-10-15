Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 10-12, 2024

Jordan C. Bernard

Jordan Chase Bernard, 27, of Kennewick, died Sept. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Vancouver, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.

He was an electrical apprentice.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry W. Fox

Terry William Fox, 82, of Richland, died Oct. 7 in Richland.

He was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired agricultural truck driver.

Einan’s at Hillcrest Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherwood E. Hazelton

Sherwood E. Hazelton, 90, of Kennewick, died Oct. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in New Haven, Conn.

CODA Cremation and Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frederic A. Simonen

Frederic Arnas Simonen, 83, of Richland, died Oct. 9.

He was born in Munsing, Mich., and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired researcher and engineer at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerrit ‘Gary’ Weenink

Gerrit “Gary” Weenink, 67, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 10 in Spokane.

He was born in Yakima and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a welder.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Cliff B. Stevens

Cliff Blaine Stevens, 69, of Pasco, died Oct. 8 in Pasco.

He was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired engineer manager for Lamb Weston.

Einan’s at Hillcrest Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Boyd W. Seal

Boyd Wilson Seal, 82, of Moses Lake, died Oct. 11 in Moses Lake.

He was born in Woodstock, Va., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

He was a retired telephone splicer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Shapley

James Edward Shapley, 81, of Richland, died Oct. 10 in Richland.

He was born in Binghampton, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia D. Olsen

Patricia Dennette Olsen, 81, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired data processing manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan C. Eastberg-Doeler

Susan Christine Eastberg-Doeler, 73, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna A. Nelson

Donna Ann Nelson, 89, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Sunnydell, Idaho and lived in the Tri-Cities for 9 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary V. Siegel

Gary Verne Siegel, 78, of Kennewick, died Oct. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 3 years.

He was a retired pharmacist.

CODA Cremation and Funeral, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dion C. Geck

Dion Christopher Geck, 46, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bismarck, N.D., and was a longtime Yakima resident who recently moved to the Tri-Cities.

He was a safety manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John I. Diehl

John Ivan Diehl, 77, of Kennewick, died Oct. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Martinsville, Va., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

He was a retired OA/OC inspector.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Selma ‘Bea’ Place

Selma “Bea” Place, 77, of Richland, died Oct. 11 in Richland.

She was born in Fort Smith, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired school cafeteria worker.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marguerite ‘Mildred’ Pipes Hilgers

Marguerite “Mildred” Pipes Hilgers, 96, of Richland, died Oct. 13 in Richland.

She was born in Appleton, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a retired medical receptionist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.