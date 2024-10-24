Triad artist sells painting of WNC to fundraise for artists impacted by Helene
Mount Airy artist Lizzie Morrison created “WNC Sunrise” after seeing the devastation caused by Helene. Now, she’s using the piece to help artists recover from the storm.
Mount Airy artist Lizzie Morrison created “WNC Sunrise” after seeing the devastation caused by Helene. Now, she’s using the piece to help artists recover from the storm.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Photos from the scene show yellow police tape surrounding an empty
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
"I couldn't swipe through five profiles without seeing it."
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Tuesday that she is not only prepared for the possibility of her own victory in next month’s election, but that she’s ready to react should her opponent prematurely declare his own win. Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim Victory The Democratic presidential nominee told NBC News that her team has “the resources and the expertise and the focus” to challenge former President Donald Trump should he try to subvert the election—again
The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
The singer shared her themed look for the spooky holiday — along with her Halloween home decor — in a post on Instagram on Oct. 22
Kylie Jenner has revealed her style is always evolving and she is currently experimenting with the "opposite" of "quiet luxury".
A fascism expert flagged the comment as an "authoritarian personality cult alert."
The South Dakota governor had her thoughts about the former president thrown back in her face.
This Boston Bruins netminder is said to have the worst contract out of all NHL goalies.
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
The "Late Show" host found a truly strange clip of the former president at a rally this week.
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."