A Triad church is honoring first responders

TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after
Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.
Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said
Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc
Leaving his NY hush-money trial, Trump said he'll testify. The DA hopes to grill him on a history of lies, falsifying documents, and ignoring judges.
Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c
FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director
NEW YORK (AP) — Video cameras stationed outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial caught the gruesome scene Friday of a man who lit himself on fire and the aftermath as authorities tried to rescue him. CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC were all on the air with reporters talking about the seating of a jury when the incident happened and other news agencies, including The Associated Press, were livestreaming from outside the courthouse. The man, who distributed
A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.
The largest gold heist in Canadian history was carried out with remarkable ease: A fraudulent shipping document for a load of farm-raised Scottish salmon was used to brazenly snatch $14.5 million in gold bars and nearly $2 million in bank notes.
Photo by Tina Markoe Kinslow, Pool/AP PhotoThe New Jersey rabbi convicted for causing a grisly, headline-grabbing tragedy 30 years ago has died in prison.Fred Neulander, 82, who was serving a lifetime prison sentence for hiring two hit men to murder his wife Carol in 1994, was declared dead on Wednesday. He was found unresponsive at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and his death was announced on Friday by the state Department of Corrections.Neulander ha
Brian Egg's case is featured on 'Unsolved,' hosted by James Patterson and streaming on Fox Nation
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial is on trial has died, police said. The New York City Police Department said the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30 p.m. Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witn
According to Texas law, the child was too young when the crime occured to face charges, the sheriff's office said.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a chair on the porch and the front door to the residence was open.
Savannah Chrisley opens up about her life after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced in November 2022 to 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.
Wichita police said they have spoken with the man and checked on his animals.
A Canadian humanitarian organization says its primary water aid truck was bombed in Gaza and is calling on the federal government to mount a full investigation into what it believes was a "targeted" incident.The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), a registered non-profit based in Toronto, told CBC News the truck was bombed in the early hours of Wednesday morning and that no one was hurt in the incident. Zeina Osman, the IDRF's director of impact, said the bombing is the first