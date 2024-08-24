Triad pediatrician offers advice for setting routines during the school year
Triad pediatrician offers advice for setting routines during the school year
Triad pediatrician offers advice for setting routines during the school year
"I was the first person the children saw in the morning and the last person they saw at night."
"He wasn't the brightest person and just wasn't thinking. Ninety percent of the people at the wedding immediately knew he messed up, and there were lots of uncomfortable looks and chuckles."
He also shared that his sister "begged our mum to tell me to not be in the family photos" because his blue crutches stood out among their black and white theme
The official Instagram and Facebook pages for the late country legend announced the news on Saturday, Aug. 24
"After two decades, I realized she didn't respect me. I had suspicions she cheated on me when I was overseas in the military... I decided I would rather be alone than be tied to someone who doesn't love me."
The actress shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and Rhiannon and son Callum, 4, with fiancé Steve Kazee
Tiana Johnson, who was already struggling with postpartum depression, had to navigate grief while blending families and expecting another baby
The model's ex-husband Tom Brady shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Sicilian authorities held a press conference where the seven victims of the yacht sinking were identified
The couple share 16-month-old daughter Louetta
An Army Ranger spotted a man, a fellow soldier, trapped in a wrecked car and sprang into action, pulling the man to safety as the car was engulfed in flames
The supermodel welcomed her daughter and son via surrogate in May 2021 and in June 2023, respectively
These longtime couples surprised fans when they called it quits after decades together
Could you imagine being gifted a whole pet to take care of on your wedding day?
The rapper is dad to sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 12 months
An anonymous Reddit user worried that a baby belonging to the fiancé's sibling would disrupt the ceremony, which they want to be mostly "child-free"
The 'Gossip Girl' alum and the former Vancouver Canucks center first went public with their relationship in 2019
Read your sex and love horoscopes, aka Cosmo sexoscopes, for the weekend of August 23, 2024.
Whether it’s young kids or teens, we can no longer take this rite of passage and neatly divide it along boy/girl lines.