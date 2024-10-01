Triad Together: help the Red Cross & hurricane victims
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
Officials said Sunday they're waiting to release information about deaths because residents still lack phone access.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene came to light Monday across the South, revealing a wasteland of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways in one of the worst storms in U.S. history. The death toll topped 130.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns, officials announced Monday.
Their sex attack on a girl was filmed and circulated online, sending shockwaves through the country.
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
At least 15 people are dead after Hurricane John hit Mexico twice, triggering landslides and floods.
Jenna Hoffman, 21, allegedly made the videos at the request of a stranger on social media who was willing to pay for them, authorities allege
GENEVA (AP) — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a top Hamas commander killed in Lebanon Monday was one of its employees but had been suspended since allegations of his ties to the militant group emerged in March.
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
In a recorded phone call, William Braddock allegedly said that he was willing to kill his rival for “the good” of the country.
A man aged in his 60s is arrested after police respond to reports of a child suffering serious firearm injuries at a farm.
Death toll continues to climb as at least 133 people killed by Helene, with 40 people dead and 600 still missing in North Carolina’s Buncombe County
Martin Heidgen was paroled 19 years after he killed Katie Flynn and limo driver Stanley Rabinowitz
A jury was selected on Monday and the trial began in the afternoon in the case of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore. After the mistrial, Grismore said he was disappointed that the jury did not acquit him. Grismore was elected sheriff in November 2022, a few months after he was fired from his position as a captain in the sheriff’s department after video surfaced of him kicking the shackled detainee.
A portion of a controversial law championed by Texas Republicans as a supposed voter fraud deterrent was overly vague.