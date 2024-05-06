Trial begins for men accused of killing Marrero man
Trial begins for men accused of killing Marrero man
Trial begins for men accused of killing Marrero man
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
The jury trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will now instead be heard by a judge alone, a change that comes after Jeremy Skibicki's lawyers said he admits to killing the women but will ask to be found not criminally responsible.The Crown says that given it no longer has to prove Skibicki, 37, caused the women's deaths, prosecutors are now willing to proceed with a judge-alone trial — something they had previously strongly opposed.Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft reveale
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
Alliance MLA Sian Mullholland says there was "no place for vigilantism" after the attack on Sunday.
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
A middle school student in Denton says she was attacked by a classmate and her mother as she rode the bus home from school on April 23
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in a stabbing last week in Nepean has died, according to the local English public school board.First responders were called to the 100 block of Constellation Drive on Thursday, where they found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, Ottawa police said that afternoon.The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had previously confirmed the teen was a student at nearby Sir Guy Carleton S
Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle after being shot.
After a student leader of the historic Tiananmen Square protests entered a 2022 congressional race in New York, a Chinese intelligence operative wasted little time enlisting a private investigator to hunt for any mistresses or tax problems that could upend the candidate's bid, prosecutors say. As an Iranian journalist and activist living in exile in the United States aired criticism of Iran's human rights abuses, Tehran was listening too. Members of an Eastern European organized crime gang scouted her Brooklyn home and plotted to kill her in a murder-for-hire scheme directed from Iran, according to the Justice Department, which foiled the plan and brought criminal charges.
A man was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly choked his wife to death at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Relatives have identified three bodies found in a well as those of two Australian surfers and one American who went missing last weekend, Mexican authorities said Sunday. Baja California state prosecutors said the relatives had viewed the bodies recovered from a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep and recognized them as their loved ones.
The D.C. Court of Appeals has temporarily suspended the law license of former President Trump’s ex-lawyer following a similar order made in late March by a California State Bar Court. Former Trump attorney John Eastman’s license is suspended in D.C. pending a final disposition in the California court proceedings, chief judge of the D.C. Court…
The 20-month-old died in May 2007. Mother has been in prison since 2008.
A truck driver allegedly killed a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway Sunday by driving his rig into the officer, police said. A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer around 6:30 a.m. after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15. Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate.