Trial begins for youth charged with second-degree murder in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

A file photo of Behchokǫ̀.

The trial began in Behchokǫ̀ Monday, where a youth is charged with the second-degree murder of 28-year-old Dien Erasmus in July 2023.

The Crown presented several witness statements and pieces of evidence during the proceedings, which were attended by approximately 40 people.

Due to a publication ban that protects young offenders, CBC cannot identify the accused — who is currently on bail and was present at the judge-alone trial. There is also a publication ban on several photos presented in the trial.

Crown prosecutor Blair McPherson presented an agreed statement of facts, stating that on the morning of July 18, 2023, a resident notified the RCMP about a body lying in a ditch along a street in Behchokǫ̀. The RCMP arrived shortly after and declared the individual deceased. The victim was identified as Erasmus.

The Crown prosecutor said several civilian testimonies would be presented in the next few days and expected proceedings to conclude by Friday.

Dien Erasmus is pictured here in a photo submitted to the court. The 28-year-old's body was found by RCMP in July 2023. (N.W.T. Territorial Court )

Stephen Smith, a forensic identification specialist, testified that he found a knife and a golf club approximately 27 meters from the body two days after the incident. Blood stains on the knife blade were confirmed through DNA analysis to belong to Erasmus, as were traces of DNA found on the head of the golf club.

The autopsy report determined that Erasmus's death was caused by internal hemorrhage, shock, and stab wounds.

Smith also said that RCMP arrested the accused on July 20. A subsequent examination of the accused's house revealed no signs of blood.

Another agreed statement of facts presented by the Crown stated that on July 18 at 2 a.m., few hours before the victim's body was found, the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP detachment received a call about a possible fight or disturbance.

RCMP Const. Blake McNeil, who responded to the call, testified in court that he found the accused on the street appearing intoxicated and smoking what he said appeared to be crack cocaine.

McNeil identified the accused in court and stated that he had dropped the accused off at their residence shortly after.

Charlene Erasmus, the victim's mother, testified that her son lived in Behchokǫ̀ and had a daughter. She broke down when identifying her son's last photo, taken four days before his death. She said she last saw him leaving their house on the evening of July 17.

Judge R.D. Gorin is presiding over the trial, which resumes Tuesday.