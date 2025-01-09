Trial date changed for Lindsay Clancy
The trial date for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children in the family's Duxbury home, has been pushed to 2026.
The trial date for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children in the family's Duxbury home, has been pushed to 2026.
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
When three young people walked into Jerry Sorani's jewelry store wearing dark hoodies and masks, he knew immediately what they were there for — that's when his instincts kicked in."I did not even think about it," he told CBC Toronto, thinking back to the October incident. "I just got up and said, no, it's not going to happen here."While one of the three intruders took out a hammer and started smashing into a display case, Sorani says he jumped off his work bench, grabbed a plastic broom handle a
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on $1 million Indiana estate in the 1990s
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
The four men and a woman plied their victims - aged between 16 and 30 - with drugs before sexually assaulting them.
Aiden Pleterski, the self-styled "crypto king" accused in Ontario of defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars, has been arrested and faces multiple charges in an alleged case of intimate partner violence, CBC News has learned.A charge sheet filed in a Newmarket, Ont., court shows police arrested Pleterski, 26, on Monday. He faces seven new charges, including assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection with a series of alleged incidents all involving a woman i
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
CALGARY — Police in Calgary have laid more charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a newcomer to Canada whose family he was volunteering to help.
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge against an inmate at the Sarnia Jail.Another inmate was found "unresponsive" in his cell around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.By the time emergency crews responded, they say the man was without vital signs and pronounced dead."Investigators have since determined the death to be a homicide and have arrested another inmate who shared the same cell with the deceased," the Sarnia Police Service said in an online statement.Out front of hea
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
Police in Spain have been given another 72 hours to question a 32-year-old man they arrested earlier this week.
A Russian-Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for admitting to shipping millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made restricted electronics to Russia.
LANGFORD, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say officers have seized more than $1.7 million worth of contraband tobacco after executing a search warrant at a property in Langford.
The highly decorated soldier who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI including ChatGPT to help plan the attack, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.