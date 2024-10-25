Trial date set for five men accused over murder of Yeovil man

A trial date has been fixed for five men charged over the murder of a man whose body was discovered more than a month after he was last seen.

Michael Wheeler, from Yeovil, Somerset, had not been seen or heard from since August 24, with concerns for his welfare raised on September 16.

His body was found by officers from Avon and Somerset Police who were searching a property in Yarlington, Somerset, on September 25.

Four men – David Garland, 39, Jack Rance, 28, Mark Roberts, 38, and Reuben Clare, 18 – have been charged with Mr Wheeler’s murder.

They are also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Wheeler, along with Angus Warner, 32.

The five defendants, who have been remanded into custody, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Judge William Hart said a plea and trial preparation hearing would take place on January 31, while a trial had been listed for April 28.

“The defendants will remain in custody as they are,” the judge said.

Prosecuting, David Elias KC told the court: “The defendants are charged with conspiracy to murder Michael Wheeler on or before August 24 this year.

“They are all charged with Mr Wheeler’s murder, except for Mr Warner. The investigation into these crimes is ongoing.

“Mr Wheeler’s body was found on September 25 and the investigations are, of course, ongoing at that site as well.”

Clare, of Yeovil, was represented by Mary Cowe during the hearing, while Alistair Haggerty appeared for Garland, of no fixed abode, and Will Rose for Rance, also of no fixed abode.

Robin Shellard appeared for Roberts, of Yeovil, while Warner, of Crewkerne, was represented by Edd Hetherington.