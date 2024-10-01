Trial date set for man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump
“I’ve known him for a long time,” said David Frum.
A CNN panel went wildly off the rails Monday night as one of the guests angrily chastised Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), accusing the congressman of lying on air.Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton, clashed with Donalds on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, alleging that Donalds was making false claims about crime increasing under President Joe Biden. The pair started trading barbs after watching a clip of Donald Trump calling for “one rough hour” to end crime.Phillip asked Donalds if
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned of an October surprise that will “distort and pervert” Vice President Harris. “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done,” Clinton said during an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover. She pointed to the…
The projection reportedly appeared hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the vice presidential debate.
The fierce Donald Trump loyalist was asked about the former president's rhetoric.
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s getting billionaire and newly minted MAGA backer Elon Musk to send Starlink satellite terminals to areas reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene—something the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said was already happening.Speaking at an event in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump said he “just spoke to Elon” after people in the region asked him if it would be possible to sort out a connection to Starlink, which operat
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
The former president had a sympathetic audience for his B.S. in Fox Nation's Kellyanne Conway.
Donald Trump on Sunday called for “one really violent day” to address crime in America.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former president falsely claimed that crime has gone “through the roof” and that the phenomenon was “largely because of migrant crime.” He then proposed a solution which sounded disturbingly similar to The Purge—the dystopian 2013 movie in which violence is legalized for a brief window as a means of addressing crime—in which law enforcement would be temporarily pe
‘After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,’ the former mayor’s daughter wrote
With the clock ticking down to Election Day, the GOP presidential nominee wants to keep as much under wraps as he can.
It didn’t take much to unravel this one.
No, Democrats are not flying people "directly into swing states" to change the vote there.
A direct attack by Iran on Israel will carry 'severe consequences for Iran,' a White House official said. A shelter in place order was issued by the US embassy.
In a recorded phone call, William Braddock allegedly said that he was willing to kill his rival for “the good” of the country.
The former president's call for "one really violent day" has critics shuddering.
Donald Trump’s allies are “unlikely” to have it, Ty Cobb said.
The Department of Justice charged a former Florida congressional candidate for threatening to “call up” his “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to kill his Republican primary opponent in 2021.According to the indictment, William Robert Braddock III repeatedly promised to harm and kill now-Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), identified as Victim 1, and another individual present, known as Victim 2, during a phone call. Victim 2 is described as a “private citizen” and “acquaintance” of Luna.Braddock left the
Putin has no one to blame for the shameful state of affairs but himself.