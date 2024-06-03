Trial finds male birth control gel safe and effective

CBC

One could say the life of Ahnaleigh Simmonds is coming full circle.The 15-year-old African Nova Scotian was born with a life-threatening condition that has since pushed her to study medicine to one day help kids like her.Simmonds, who is originally from Dartmouth but now lives with her family in China, was born premature at the IWK Health Centre with gastroschisis, in which some of her gastrointestinal organs had grown outside of her body.She spent the first year of her life in hospital undergoi