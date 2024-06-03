Trial finds male birth control gel safe and effective
Scientists report promising results for an innovative form of birth control for men. This hormonal gel has been shown to effectively reduce sperm production in clinical trials.
Scientists report promising results for an innovative form of birth control for men. This hormonal gel has been shown to effectively reduce sperm production in clinical trials.
Some of the most popular workout moves aren't just ineffective, they can be dangerous.
New science could enable humans to regrow teeth within six years. Discover the promising trials set to redefine dental restoration.
It took two years before a 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with a rare disorder that caused slurred speech, drowsiness and a high blood alcohol level.
In our exclusive interview with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess tells how she, King Charles and Kate Middleton are supporting each other through cancer diagnoses
Laverock's parents, Rob and Nicole, previously said the actress had "undergone multiple extensive surgeries" and was currently on "life support" following her fall
“If even big chains cannot survive—and even CVS and Walgreens are hurting—what do you expect for the small pharmacies?”
Jemperli – also called dostarlimab – from GSK showed ‘unprecedented results’, the firm said, with no evidence of disease in all patients treated.
Sarah, Duchess of York speaks to HELLO! in an exclusive interview about about her experience of cancer, how she came through the toughest times and which Netflix show she would like to star in.
We're rapidly approaching peach season. Here's what nutrition experts want you to know about the fruit.
A Canadian task force said last week that it does not recommend regular breast cancer screening for women under 50 who are at average risk, disappointing some healthcare professionals who say it will lead to confusion across the country. Radiologist Dr. Jean Seely tells The National’s Ian Hanomansing that screening shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach and should be widely available starting at 40.
Musician and actor Taylor Momsen is seemingly taking everything in stride after being bit by a bat while on stage in Spain last week.
Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci voluntarily testified about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One could say the life of Ahnaleigh Simmonds is coming full circle.The 15-year-old African Nova Scotian was born with a life-threatening condition that has since pushed her to study medicine to one day help kids like her.Simmonds, who is originally from Dartmouth but now lives with her family in China, was born premature at the IWK Health Centre with gastroschisis, in which some of her gastrointestinal organs had grown outside of her body.She spent the first year of her life in hospital undergoi
During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, take charge of your health. | Opinion
Detailed data on Monday from the 157-patient trial showed that after two and a half years, melanoma patients that had received the cancer vaccine combination showed an overall survival rate of 96%, compared with 90.2% with Keytruda alone. About 75% of the patients on the vaccine combination had recurrence-free survival, compared with 55.6% on Keytruda alone.
The ‘ultra-sensitive’ test can pick up traces of a tumour’s DNA ahead of a full relapse, when it is much harder to treat.
Your donations to the Children's Miracle Network Telethon help support the facility dog program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.
Researchers who study "SuperAgers" for a living share the key behaviors that can improve your life expectancy.
Research also suggests stomach cancer is affecting an increasing number of young people, particularly women.
The anti-obesity drug market will be worth $130 billion by 2030, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note.