Trial of former D.A. advisor on hold after appeals court steps in

Keri Blakinger
·4 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 18, 2017 --The Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center is the county courthouse located at 210 West Temple Street, between Broadway and Spring in downtown Los Angeles on May 18, 2017. Californiaâ€™s court leaders expressed alarm Wednesday over a new study that showed more than 100 courthouses in the state â€" including many in Los Angeles County â€" could collapse and cause â€œsubstantialâ€ loss of life in a major earthquake. Courthouses near the top of the list of buildings in peril include the Stanley Mosk Courthouse and Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, the Pasadena municipal courthouse, and courthouses in Beverly Hills and Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Former D.A. advisor Diana Teran was slated for trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court in January. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A California appeals court is taking a closer look at the criminal prosecution of a former top district attorney’s office advisor, asking state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office to further justify the case in court before deciding whether to let it move forward.

Earlier this year, then-D.A. advisor Diana Teran was charged with 11 felonies after state prosecutors said she violated California hacking statutes. Teran is accused of sending court records to a colleague in 2021 as part of an effort to track cops with disciplinary histories. The state has argued that Teran knew about the records only because she had access to confidential disciplinary files when she worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department three years earlier.

A trial, which state prosecutors estimated would take three weeks, had been slated to start in January. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal delayed that proceeding for at least three months — and left open the possibility of dismissing the case entirely.

The court issued a two-page order to show cause, setting an April hearing for prosecutors to argue why the higher court should let the case continue instead of siding with the defense team’s request to throw it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Video of jailer appearing to slam inmate into wall sparks calls for DOJ investigation

“We are grateful the Court of Appeal agreed to evaluate this question before trial,” James Spertus, one of the attorneys representing Teran, told The Times on Monday. “I said this at the start of the case: The only thing she shared was public court records. Public records belong to the public, not the LASD.”

Bonta’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and founder of Fair and Just Prosecution, a nonprofit that advocates for criminal justice reform, said the appeals court’s decision was a rare move.

“It’s not the sort of thing where the Court of Appeal will usually step in at this stage of the case,” she told The Times on Monday. “It now puts the A.G.’s office on the defensive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations at the center of the case date to 2018, when Teran worked as a constitutional policing advisor for then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell. Her usual duties included accessing confidential deputy records and internal affairs investigations.

After leaving the Sheriff’s Department, Teran later joined the district attorney’s office. While there, in April 2021, she sent court records related to roughly three dozen deputies to a subordinate to evaluate for possible inclusion in internal databases prosecutors use to track officers with histories of dishonesty and other misconduct.

One is known as the Brady database — a reference to the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision Brady vs. Maryland, which says prosecutors are required to turn over any evidence favorable to a defendant, including evidence of police misconduct.

Read more: L.A. sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to beating transgender man who flipped him off

The attorney general's office alleged several of the names Teran sent to her subordinate were those of deputies whose files she had accessed while working at the Sheriff’s Department years earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, testimony during a preliminary hearing in August showed she did not download the information from the Sheriff’s Department personnel file system. In most cases, she learned of the alleged misconduct when co-workers emailed her copies of court records from lawsuits filed by deputies hoping to overturn the department’s discipline against them.

State investigators said they found that 11 of the names hadn’t been mentioned in public records or major media outlets. Prosecutors said they believed that meant Teran wouldn’t have been able to identify the deputies or know to look for their court records were it not for her special access while working at the Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutors eventually dropped three of the charges without explanation, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta tossed out two, saying there was no evidence Teran tracked or checked on those deputies’ disciplinary cases while she was at the Sheriff’s Department.

For the six charges that remain pending, Ohta said Teran could have searched for the deputies’ names in the department’s confidential personnel data system after she was emailed the records in question. Those searches could show a link between the public records and confidential information, he said.

In October, lawyers for Teran argued in a filing to the Court of Appeal that there was not enough probable cause to continue the prosecution. The 54-page filing said that Ohta had agreed the records Teran sent her colleague were public documents, and contended that she did not need permission from the Sheriff’s Department to use the records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Did sheriff's officials conspire to set up whistleblowing lieutenant?

The attorney general's office filed a response that called the records “LASD data” and said “LASD is logically the only entity that could give anyone permission to use LASD’s data.”

Someone in Teran’s position “reasonably would have known she could not use LASD’s data at another agency without LASD’s permission,” the state’s attorneys wrote.

On Monday, barely a week before trial was slated to begin, the appeals court issued its order to set the hearing for April 2 in Los Angeles.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Teacher Who Got Pregnant After Raping Boy, 12, Gets 25 Years in Prison: 'Burn in Hell'

    Alissa McCommon pleaded guilty to raping a child and other charges and was ordered to have no contact with the baby fathered by her victim

  • US House panel finds Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs, obstructed Congress

    Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

  • The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute

    President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

  • Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back

    For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani

  • What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.

  • How a teenager’s holiday romance led to prison time in Dubai

    British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Trump Trolls Obama Over Name of America’s Tallest Peak

    Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.

  • Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week

    The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.

  • Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby

    The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • CNN Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Absurd Elon Musk Claim: 'That Can't Be True'

    Bill Hagerty claimed the billionaire's social media takes led to his office being "inundated with calls."

  • Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game

    Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison

  • ‘Absolute Necessity’: Trump Goes All In on Buying Greenland Again

    If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Group of 5, including teen and children, attacked with bear spray following collision

    A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w

  • 'On death row.' Wrongfully convicted N.B. man has mixed feelings since exoneration

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.

  • A boy in north Georgia went for a walk down the road. It landed his mother in jail

    In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.

  • Trump vows to rename Denali, North America's tallest mountain, as Mt McKinley

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he will rename Denali, Alaska natives' name for North America's tallest mountain, after William McKinley, the 25th U.S. president who was assassinated in 1901. Democratic former President Barack Obama in 2015 officially renamed the mountain as Denali, siding with the state of Alaska and ending a decades-long naming battle.

  • Ohio Mom Accused of Pouring Soap in Infant's Mouth, Spitting on Her

    Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show