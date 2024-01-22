New trial for man accused of 2020 camp assault

A Kings County man who insisted on his innocence after being convicted and sentenced for an assault that sent two to hospital will get a new trial.

Jody Ozolins, 50, of Knightville Road in Mount Pisgah, was successful Thursday in appealing his conviction on charges of assault causing bodily harm dating to Oct. 24, 2020, on Whites Mountain Road. Ozolins appealed on the basis of ineffective counsel from lawyer Reid Chedore, saying that Chedore had failed to call important witnesses at trial and had improperly handled a motion to reopen the case in April.

Ozolins was convicted in January last year, and sentenced to two years in prison in May for what Judge Kelly Ann Winchester called a "planned, brutal and vicious assault on three sleeping victims."

During two days of trial in December 2022, court heard that four masked men broke into a residence early in the morning on Oct. 24, 2020, and assaulted Troy Holland, Mark McGrath and Victoria Norman, all asleep. McGrath's jaw was "hanging open" after being smashed with a pipe, said Norman, who had injuries to her hand and head, and by the time police arrived, McGrath and Holland had gone to the hospital for monitoring, court heard.

A wallet containing approximately $10,500 in cash had gone missing, and a pair of glasses with DNA belonging to Ozolins was found on the cabin floor, court heard. Ozolins claimed he had been at home with his then-fiancée on the night of the assault, and that he had perhaps lent his glasses to a friend.

Surveillance footage showed a man with a pipe wearing glasses entering the camp building, and DNA swabs only found Ozolins' DNA on the glasses. Winchester discounted Ozolins' testimony and convicted him on the DNA evidence and victim's testimony regarding the assault charge, while acquitting him of a charge of break and enter to commit theft.

In court Thursday, Ozolins' lawyer Ben Reentovich said that in cases that rely on circumstantial evidence, like the one against his client, the judge can convict only if there are "no other reasonable inferences" to make from the evidence. He pointed to a different section of the surveillance footage, showing men leaving after the assault, asking whether a "glare" could been the same pair of glasses as in the first footage.

Story continues

Most importantly, he said that Ozolins' wife Vanessa Dunn had testified about being with Ozolins that night, but Chedore had failed to provide notice that he intended to use an alibi evidence, leading to an objection from the Crown. The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that defence counsel must provide alibi evidence to the Crown in a "timely fashion," to allow the alibi to be investigated.

"What if he wasn’t there? What if he was home with his wife?" Reentovich said. It's easier to discount the defendant's alibi argument than a third party, he said, and the judge was never forced to consider whether Dunn's testimony would create reasonable doubt.

"If we don’t know the answer, the result is to order a new trial," said Chief Justice Marc Richard, who said Dunn had appeared credible and not shaken on cross-examination. Richard also noted that DNA experts had not been asked whether the glasses could have been carried by someone else without leaving DNA.

Ozolins had unsuccessfully tried to reopen the trial in April, with Chedore saying in an affidavit that a Ross Allen James Norris, 33, in jail for the same break-in, had phoned him and denied Ozolins had taken part, and that they wanted time to subpoena Norris. Without any direct evidence from Norris, Winchester denied the application.

Richard said Reentovich was "spinning his wheels" with the argument Chedore erred by not having Norris as a witness at trial, asking Reentovich if he would call up a convicted co-accused who could just as easily harm his client without being specifically asked to do so. Reentovich said the "short answer is no" and admitted that he had not made it a ground of the appeal.

Crown prosecutor Patrick McGuinty called Chedore's conduct in not giving notice of alibi evidence "remarkably unimpressive" and called the case "one of the strangest appeals I've ever worked on." He said the argument that prevented him from conceding outright is that Winchester had been careful not to simply lean on the DNA evidence, and had considered the defendant's alibi based on his own testimony.

The lawyers recessed for about 13 minutes until Richard returned and told Ozolins his appeal was granted, and a new trial would be ordered. Ozolins had also been sentenced to 10 and a half months in August for an unrelated case involving possession of a stolen truck, Reentovich said, and he will remain in custody.

Reentovich and Chedore declined requests for comment. Dunn, Norman, McGrath and Holland did not reply to requests for comment by press time.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal