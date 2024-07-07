Trial for man accused of killing Algona police officer begins Monday
Trial for man accused of killing Algona police officer begins Monday
Trial for man accused of killing Algona police officer begins Monday
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against Donald Trump refused Saturday to throw out charges against a co-defendant of the former president.
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
The fallout continues for celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, who was arrested June 28 in Minnesota for threatening to kill his girlfriend. A nonprofit in St. Paul said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the nonprofit’s trust bought when the cafe’s owners …
MONTREAL — Police in Quebec City say a man suspected of having close ties to the leader of Quebec street gang Blood Family Mafia has been arrested. City police spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Lévesque says 28-year-old Guillaume St-Louis Bernier was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., by the RCMP on June 30 following a police stop. A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for St-Louis Bernier in March for drug trafficking and possession of stolen property charges. St-Louis Bernier is considered a “close a
DETROIT (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.
It is understood Sukhwinder Singh was instead communicating with an undercover police officer.
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
A Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Daniel Hyden held without bail on manslaughter charges and other offenses for allegedly killing three and injuring eight while driving drunk on Independence Day.
The scammers are winning. Internet and telephone scams have grown “exponentially,” overwhelming police and prosecutors who catch and convict relatively few of the perpetrators, said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention at AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. Victims rarely get their money back, including older people who have lost life savings to romance scams, grandparent scams, technical support fraud and other common grifts.
The 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris was kidnapped and murdered in October 2019 — and her suspected killer has yet to stand trial
The teenagers have been identified as 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed of the Bronx
Prince William looks set to make a poignant visit to a homelessness centre in the coming months with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Get all the details...
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the