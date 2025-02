CBC

One Windsor car salesman says he's in wait and see mode after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Canadian-made automobiles. Jeff Pawluck, the new car sales manager at Motor City Chrysler, says he hasn't heard much from his staff yet about the tariff threat. "We've had a couple of sales guys say that they got messages that people were worried maybe about their job," Pawluck said."We haven't heard that much of it yet because we just don't know the impact."Jeff