Police don’t know motive for alleged murders of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, trial of pilot Greg Lynn hears

A court sketch of Greg Lynn ahead of the openings by lawyers in his supreme court trial. The former Jetstar pilot has pleaded not guilty to the murders of Russell Hill and Carol Clay at a campsite in Victoria’s Wonnangatta Valley. Photograph: Paul Tyquin/AAP

Police do not know the circumstances or motive behind the double murder of two elderly campers allegedly by the airline pilot Gregory Stuart Lynn, the Victorian supreme court heard on Tuesday.

Lynn, 57, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Russell Hill and Carol Clay in the state’s alpine region in March 2020.

The prosecutor, Daniel Porceddu, started his opening address on Tuesday morning.

He said that it would be alleged Lynn camped at Buck’s Camp, a remote site in the Wonnangatta Valley.

Porceddu said Lynn had with him hunting gear, including a 12-gauge shotgun.

Lynn was camping near the river when he was joined in the valley by Hill and Clay. They were the only people camping there at the time, the court heard.

Porceddu told the court that while police did not know the exact circumstances behind the deaths, it would be alleged there had been a dispute that led to Lynn killing the couple.

While the nature of the alleged dispute was not known, Porceddu said it may have been related to Hill’s drone.

The drone had not been recovered, he said, meaning the dispute may have been related to Hill flying it, or to images it had captured.

The prosecution will allege Hill was most likely killed first, in part because it was unlikely Clay “would have posed any threat to the accused, other than being aware of Mr Hill’s violent death”, Porceddu said.

He said it was not known how Hill was killed.

The conduct of Lynn after the alleged murders demonstrated he had tried to conceal evidence, the court was told.

Porceddu said this conduct included moving the bodies of the deceased, likely by placing them in Lynn’s camper trailer.

He said it was alleged Lynn also placed items in the couple’s tent and started a fire to destroy it. He was also alleged to have burnt an area next to the couple’s Toyota LandCruiser, where blood from Clay’s injuries is suspected to have been.

Lynn is alleged to have also taken “cards and likely cash”, and closed and locked the couple’s LandCruiser, the court heard. He is alleged to have taken their phones and drone, packed up his campsite and then taken off with the bodies and other items.

He is alleged to have then dumped the bodies on the side of Union Spur Track near Dargo, a location to which he returned.

Lynn later placed an advertisement on Gumtree to sell the camper trailer and other items, Porceddu said, and the trailer has never been recovered.

Police allege the trailer was disposed of to avoid the possibility it could be linked to the murders. Lynn was also alleged to have painted his car, from dark grey to beige, and removed a distinctive side awning, the court heard.

In May 2020, when Victoria’s first Covid lockdown ended, Lynn allegedly returned to where the bodies were located “to ensure they were still well hidden”, Porceddu said.

An inspection of a hole in a fallen tree in the area later found it contained human remains, the court heard.

The court also heard police obtained warrants to listen to the accused on his phone and in his home, and at one point he had been heard discussing the case with his wife, Melanie, after it had featured on the Nine Network’s 60 Minutes.

Porceddu also told the court about interactions Hill and Clay had with other campers in the months before their alleged murders.

Hill argued with a fellow camper about setting up his site close to theirs, and had spoken to others about the importance of firearm safety, his interest in high frequency radio and flying his drone.

Lynn sat watchfully in the dock during the hearing, wearing a navy jacket, a blue shirt with small white spots, and a silver tie with white stripes. Thick-rimmed reading glasses hung from a white cord around his neck, but Lynn occasionally lifted them to his nose and read from documents in front of him, or took notes with a black pen.

The hearing continues.