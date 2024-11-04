Trial for Regina-area chiropractor charged with 7 counts of sexual assault to begin Monday

Multiple women have alleged inappropriate and unwanted actions by Dr. Ruben Adam Manz during the course of chiropractic treatments. (Argyle Natural Health Centre - image credit)

The trial for a Regina-area chiropractor charged with multiple counts of sexual assault is set to begin Monday morning.

The Court of King's Bench told CBC on Friday that Emerald Park chiropractor Ruben Adam Manz was initially charged with 10 counts of sexual assault, but three were stayed, meaning Manz now faces seven charges.

Manz was first charged with sexual assault after two female patients came forward in April 2021, when he was 45 years old, with complaints related to his chiropractic treatments involving offences they say happened between 2012 and 2019.

A jury is scheduled to be selected on the trial's first day, which begins at 10 a.m. CST at Court of King's Bench in Regina. The trial is scheduled to run all week.

None of the allegations against Manz have yet been tested in court.