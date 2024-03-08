Trial set for vehicle-free road near airport

Islanders have been invited to comment on the trial

Vehicles will be restricted on a road near Guernsey Airport on a trial basis after concerns were raised about air safety.

Those walking or riding bikes or horses will still be able to access the Ruette de la Tourelle, in St Pierre du Bois, as normal.

Signage will be installed on Saturday to avoid coinciding with works being carried out by Guernsey Electricity near the airport.

The trial will start on Mondsay and run for a maximum of 12 months, the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure (E&I) said.

Guernsey Ports originally asked E&I to introduce a vehicle height restriction, which would have involved the installation of a height barrier at either end of the lane.

The request followed recent changes in international aviation regulations that highlighted the concern that vehicles over 2.5m (8.2ft) in height could potentially interfere with the signals provided by the instrument landing system.

Matthew Capazario, head of Airside Operations, said: "It is essential to safeguard instrument landing systems from any interference, as their signals are relied upon by aircraft landing into Guernsey."

Deputy Adrian Gabriel, E&I vice president, said the committee was concerned about the cost and unsightliness of the infrastructure a height restriction would entail.

He said: "By instead restricting access to those on foot, bike or horse, we can create something similar to a Ruette Tranquille without significantly impacting the journeys of people using cars, vans and HGVs, as there is a better main road alternative very nearby."

The committee said it would consider the feedback received about the trial before making a decision on whether to make it permanent.

