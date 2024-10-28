Trial to start for man charged with sexual abuse of children

The trial for a former marine and retired Baltimore Police officer began Monday. James Weems, Jr., of Towson, is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and other charges. He is accused of sexually abusing children while working at a day care facility run by his ex-wife, Baltimore County police said. Some of the potential jurors had heard of the case while others had not, but apparently all of them have strong opinions when it comes to the sexual assault of a minor.