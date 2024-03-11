This Triangle restaurant is the best diner in NC, says Southern Living

Southern Living Magazine has named Poole’s Diner the best diner in North Carolina.

The diner — known for its nostalgic ambiance and modern culinary flair — is helmed by the James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen.

Poole’s Diner secured its spot on Southern Living’s list “The 23 Best Local Treasures In Every Southern State.” One other North Carolina location, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, also made this list.

Read the list for yourself at southernliving.com.

Here’s what SL said of Christensen’s Poole’s Diner.

Eater’s restaurant critic Bill Addison cites the macaroni and cheese at Poole’s Diner in his 2017 list of America’s Essential Restaurants. “The menu is always changing with the seasons, but the maraconi au gratin is forever,” he writes.

Southern Living named Poole’s Diner the best diner in NC

Southern Living praised the diner’s unique blend of retro aesthetics and modern charm.

• Atmosphere: “Diners often feel frozen in time, and while Poole’s has the retro chrome edging, and red artificial leather stools and booths, you won’t find anyone in old-school waitress uniforms. Instead, tattooed servers shuffle around under dim lighting to a Phoebe Bridgers soundtrack,” SL wrote.

• Menu: “[Servers] are happy to walk you through the long list of craft beers, or decipher the menu handwritten in chalk above the door. Christensen serves up thoughtfully modern takes on comfort food, be it roast chicken or potato salad. There’s not a speck of iceberg lettuce or a sticky Heinz bottle in sight,” SL wrote.

• Recommendation: SL loves the Macaroni Au Gratin.

• Visit: Located at 426 S. McDowell St. in Raleigh. Call 919-832-4477 or visit ac-restaurants.com/pooles for reservations.

James Beard award winning chef Ashley Christensen.

Ashley Christensen’s award-winning Raleigh restaurants

Poole’s Diner is Christensen’s flagship restaurant and opened in 2007. Its name and decor came from the building’s original tenant, which was one of downtown Raleigh’s first restaurants, her website says.

In 2011, she opened three more spots:

Beasley’s Chicken + Honey

Fox Liquor Bar , which is located in Beasley’s basement

Chuck’s, which closed in spring 2020. It shared a kitchen with Beasley’s, which expanded as a result.

Death & Taxes came in 2015. It was a James Beard Award finalist for best new restaurant in 2016, and Food & Wine named it as one of the best new restaurants of the year

Story continues

Then Poole’side Pies, a pizzeria next door to Poole’s Diner, opened in 2019. But the restaurant closed right before Christmas, making way for a new concept joint, she told The N&O in late December. In January, Christensen said the space will be used to expand the Poole’s Diner dining room.

Acclaimed Raleigh restaurant Poole’s Diner is expanding. Here are the details.

Whataburger coming to at least 3 NC cities. Here’s what we know about where & when

Homegrown downtown Raleigh eatery serves its last lunch, but it may be back