Tribune readers condemn bigoted ‘Zoombombing’ at Atascadero meeting | Opinion

Hate vs. pride

“Homophopic, racist commenters bombard Atascadero City Council meeting,” (sanluisobispo.com, June 17)

I have to address the article regarding the Atascadero City Council meeting.

Homophobia: irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against homosexuality, gay or transgender people.

Racism: prejudice, discrimination or antagonism against a person or people on the basis of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.

Those who disrupted the council meeting with their hateful rhetoric presented their fear of losing power over others, their ignorance and lack of awareness. PRIDE is not about taking anything away from them. It presents a hope for acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

I applaud the Atascadero City Council for supporting all members of the community and not adhering to the hate- based comments and fears of others. PRIDE allows a celebration of self-affirming dignity, equality and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who have had to live in the shadows and in hiding for centuries.

Those negative comments were to ignite shame, social stigma and demeaning anyone other than white heterosexuals. Those hateful desires and words are not welcome in this community. I support the council in continuing to build support and respect for all members of this community.

Jill Garman

Morro Bay

Condemn hate speech

The editors of The Tribune performed an unpleasant but necessary service in their article describing the homophobic and racist hate spewed during the Atascadero City Council meeting of June 11. They provided a link where the unedited video can be seen.

If the First Amendment protects that kind of totally untruthful venom, all that decent humans can do is condemn it as forcefully as possible. I hope any children of those pathetic individuals are ashamed of their parents and will show respect and kindness to all their classmates.

Dr. Ray Weymann

Atascadero

Why I don’t return shopping carts

“Would Donald Trump return a shopping cart? No way” (sanluisobispo.com, June 16)

I do not replace the shopping cart. After loading the groceries into the car, I move the shopping cart to a close location that would not impede parking lot traffic and such.

Why? Well, here is another data point: The “baggers” of the store use the opportunity of retrieving shopping carts from the parking lot to take a little break such as catching a smoke, checking on the family with their smart phone, chatting with a customer, and such.

Don Deresz

Miami, Florida

Good job, Ian

Recently, I was enjoying a delicious Gibraltar at Scout Cafe. Not long into my stay, I heard the start of a confrontation provoked by a troubled passerby and Ian, an exceptionally skilled Scout barista.

Ian needed to ask the passerby to leave the property because of his interrupting behaviors. This request was not taken well by the passerby, who was clearly burdened by mental health challenges.

Ian’s successful intervention in supporting the passerby to leave the property was executed with compassion, calmness and persistence. I am impressed by and appreciative of Ian’s ability to handle a difficult situation by drawing upon the best parts of being human. Three cheers to Ian!

Bailey Drechsler

San Luis Obispo