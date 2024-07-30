Tribute paid to Omagh bomb widower who died before seeing public inquiry

A tribute has been paid to a man whose wife was killed in the Omagh bomb who died before seeing the public inquiry he called for established.

Laurence Rush’s wife Elizabeth was among the 29 people killed in the dissident republican bomb attack in the Co Tyrone town in August 1998.

He had been known as one of the most active campaigners for a public inquiry into the atrocity for which no-one has ever been criminally convicted, and had taken legal action against the government.

Mr Rush died in 2012 at the age of 70.

Michael Mansfield KC told the first public hearing in the Omagh Inquiry that the proceedings are Mr Rush’s legacy.

The first public hearing was held at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Tuesday before Lord Turnbull (Liam McBurney/PA)

A public inquiry was ordered last year by former Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris following a critical High Court judgment after more recent legal challenge taken by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed in the bomb.

The first public hearing was held at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Tuesday.

Mr Mansfield described it as “particularly special” for the members of the Rush family in attendance.

Mrs Rush had been serving customers in the family-run shop in Market Street in Omagh when the bomb exploded.

Mr Mansfield said Mr Rush had been “steadfast, undaunted, undeterred” in his call for a public inquiry.

He said the inquiry, which comes 26 years after the bomb attack, was Mr Rush’s legacy and a vindication of his courage.