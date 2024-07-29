Tribute Paid to Victims of Golan Soccer Field Strike

Photos of the young victims of a rocket strike on a soccer pitch in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights have been posted on fences at the scene of the attack.

At least 12 people between the ages of 10 and 20 were killed when a rocket hit the field on July 27, according to Israeli officials.

The Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah fired around 40 projectiles toward the Golan Heights in three separate barrages, with a direct hit in the Druze-majority city of Majdal Shams. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack. Credit: Yitzhak Lev via Storyful