Tributes to ‘loving’ policewoman and man who died after being hit by lorry

Tributes have been paid to a “loving” policewoman who died after being hit by a lorry while helping at the scene of another crash on the side of a road.

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on Saturday morning when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) just before 9am.

Pc Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who had been involved in the first collision, both died at the scene.

A teenage boy who was a passenger in Mr Welford’s car was also struck and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Pc Prior was helping at the scene of another crash (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

Pc Prior’s family described her as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty” who will be “deeply missed”.

Chief Constable Tim Forber paid tribute to the officer, confirming her death with “profound sadness”.

He said: “We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heart-breaking event for everyone involved.”

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime, said they were “devastated”.

Their statement read: “Our hearts are broken for them and their families. Rosie’s commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

“Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague.

“We especially want to thank officers and staff who worked at the scene and are supporting those affected by this tragedy.”

The force said Pc Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

Ryan Welford’s family also paid tribute (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

Mr Welford’s family said: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Two cars and the lorry have been recovered and debris has been cleared.

The Major Collision Investigation team is urging witnesses to the collisions and motorists with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch without delay.