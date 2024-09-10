Tributes paid to acting 'giant' James Earl Jones

Star Wars creator George Lucas has led the tributes to "incredible actor" James Earl Jones, the voice behind Darth Vader, following his death at the age of 93.

In a statement, Lucas described Jones as "a most unique voice both in art and spirit".

"For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being," the director said.

"He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn.

"James will be missed by so many of us... friends and fans alike."

'RIP dad'

Jones was best known for giving Star Wars supervillain Darth Vader his distinctive deep voice, and also starred in dozens of other films including Field of Dreams, Coming To America, Conan the Barbarian and The Lion King.

Mark Hamill, who played Vader's son Luke Skywalker, posted "RIP Dad" on X with a broken heart emoji.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added: "James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television.

"The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema.

"His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off-screen, will be greatly missed."

James Earl Jones received an honorary arts doctorate from Harvard University in 2017 [Getty Images]

Jones was also loved by millions for voicing Mufasa in Disney's classic animation The Lion King.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger said: "From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history."

He added: "The stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences."

Actor Matthew Broderick, who voiced Simba in the Lion King, told People magazine: "I’m so lucky to have had a chance to work with James Earl Jones. To have had him play my father, my king! And to get to know him a little bit."

Writing on X, Star Trek star George Takei posted: "A great spirit and boundless, unique voice has left us.

"James Earl Jones has passed, and he is returned to the great beyond.

"We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively mourn his passing and honour his great body of work."

Star Trek actor LeVar Burton wrote on X: "There will never be another of his particular combinations of graces."

Earl Jones was also a star of the stage [Getty Images]

Kevin Costner, who co-starred with Jones in Field of Dreams, posted on Instagram: “That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams."

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram that Jones's "voice and talent will be remembered always" and that "legendary doesn't even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever".

Also paying tribute, US actor Colman Domingo wrote on X: "Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."

Crystal Minkoff, wife of The Lion King co-director Rob Minkoff, posted a photo of Jones on Instagram holding a statue of Mufasa, with the words: "Rest in Power, Mr Jones. You made a young animator's dream come true when you accepted the role of Mufasa.

"Thank you for all you have done for Rob. Your memory will live on."

'Authority, grace and decorum'

Jones was also the voice of US broadcaster CNN's "This is CNN" tagline.

A statement on X from CNN read: "We are deeply saddened to hear of James's passing.

"He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace and decorum.

"That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family."

The Empire State Building posted an image from earlier this year of the New York landmark lit up with a striking image of Darth Vader, saying: "Rest in Peace Lord Vader."

Actress Ava DuVernay posted on her Instagram stories: "Thank you for showing us ourselves. Our complicated selves, our dignified selves, our smiles our pain.

"A job well done. A gift beautifully shared. Bless you as you journey on."

The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks added: "Rest in power to one of our giants. May we forever hold your voice in our hearts!"

Director Paul Feig wrote on X that "James Earl Jones will never die" as "his talent, work and influence will be with us always."