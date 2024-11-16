Tributes paid to ‘brave and beautiful’ Oxford student found hanged

An Oxford PhD student has been found hanged in a second blow for the university after it emerged that an undergraduate took his own life when he was ostracised by fellow students.

Cal Shearer, a 25-year-old neuroscience student, was found dead at accommodations in St John’s College in October.

An inquest opening into her death at Oxford’s Coroner’s Court was told that a post-mortem examination established the “caring” student’s death was a result of hanging, according to MailOnline.

An online memorial page says Cal’s parents, former Fast Show actor Paul Shearer and film producer Vicky Licorish, were “mourning the loss” of their child, who had a “quick wit, wise words, unbounded compassion … [who] radiated warmth to all those around them”.

It adds that “academic colleagues from the Oxford University’s MRC Brain Network and Dynamics Unit … are in shock at their death”.

It continues that Cal was diagnosed with autism in 2018 “which went alongside their embracing non-binary status and coming out as transgender”, adding how “private mental health struggles were also a facet of Cal’s life”.

Cal Shearer with beloved dog Maisie. The student was ‘brave, beautiful, blazingly clever, wickedly funny and endlessly compassionate’

The post explains how Cal volunteered for the Samaritans, loved animals and had joined the Army Cadets group.

It adds how Cal’s wife, Imogen, tried to get Cal the “right treatment” for the “all too prevalent but not yet understood crisis of suicides amongst autistic people identifying as trans”.

The statement reads: “Cal’s passing is a tragic loss to everyone who knew them. They had so much to offer, but the pain of their inner turmoil proved too great for them to bear.”

Cal’s final note left to family and friends, according to the online tribute, read: “I love you and I know how loved I am. I am lucky to have so much love surrounding me.”

Cal’s mother wrote: “Our brave, beautiful, blazingly clever, wickedly funny and endlessly compassionate Cal sadly lost their battle with mental health this week. There are no words.”

Prof Lady Sue Black, president of St John’s College, said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Cal Shearer, a current DPhil student in neuroscience at St John’s College, died on Oct 30 2024.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Cal’s family and close friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Cal came to St John’s as an undergraduate in 2017 and completed a BA in psychology and linguistics. Following an MSc in neuroscience, Cal continued with postgraduate study. Cal’s doctoral research was concerned with the cognitive and neural bases of learning and decision-making.

“Cal was a much-valued member of the college community. We are offering support to those at the college who have been affected by their death. We ask that the privacy of Cal’s family be respected.”

The memorial page has already raised more than £6,000 for the Samaritans and Gendered Intelligence. A full inquest will be held next March.

Last week, an inquest heard how Alexander Rogers, 20, another Oxford University student, killed himself after being “socially ostracised” by fellow students at his college over a sexual encounter he had with a woman who it was claimed had no intention of reporting the incident to the authorities.

Alexander’s body was found in the Thames at Donnington Bridge, Oxford, on Jan 15.