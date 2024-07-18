Tributes paid to former MP's 'formidable' blow-dry

New Commons Leader Lucy Powell joked that Ms Mordaunt would be missed by "parliamentary hairdressers" [PA Media]

Tributes were paid to the former Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and her love of a blowdry in Parliament's hairdressers, after she lost her seat at the General Election.

Ms Mordaunt narrowly lost her Portsmouth North constituency, where she had served since 2010, by just 780 votes, at the General Election.

The former MP's hair was the topic of discussion during business questions in the House of Commons on Thursday.

New shadow Commons leader Chris Philp joked that his "short back and sides" would not compare to Ms Mordaunt's "renowned" blow-dried haircut.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said she believed that Ms Mordaunt was "an underused asset" by the Tory party.

Ms Powell said: "We also lost some good colleagues at this election from all sides and I'd like to also pay tribute to my predecessor Penny Mordaunt, who was always a worthy opponent across the despatch box.

"She brought a fresh approach not only to this role, but as the first (female) defence secretary.

"I always thought she was an underused asset by the party opposite and she will be missed, especially by the parliamentary hairdressers."

Mr Philp added: "I can only apologise to the House that my own short back and sides is nothing by comparison.

"I know colleagues on all sides will miss Penny, wish her well, and hope she returns here before too long."

Elsewhere in the session, Ms Powell compared the influx of new MPs in Parliament to a freshers week at Hogwarts.

She said: "It's been a real pleasure to see the excitement and possibilities of the new members, half of the house now new, finding their way around this often baffling maze of a place.

"I saw one describe it as being like freshers week meets Hogwarts and Buckingham Palace. Let's hope they don't all drop down with freshers' flu."

