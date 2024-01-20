Norfolk police refers itself to IOPC over 999 call from home where bodies found

Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Norfolk police has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged officers were not deployed to after a 999 call from a house where four members of the same family were found dead on Friday.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two young children were found at the home in Costessey on Friday after police received a call from a member of the public shortly before 7am.

The man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

On Friday, officers said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as per standard procedure, because of police contact at the address on 14 December that related to a missing person inquiry.

A force spokesperson said: “A second referral has been made to the IOPC today (20 January) following the identification of a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address and police resources were not deployed.”

Norfolk police said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

A cordon remains in place and forensic teams are continuing to investigate inside the property.

DCI Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community.

“However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

“Today, the focus of our inquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

“While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident.”

He said officers had attended the property on 14 December 2023 in relation to a missing person inquiry.

Postmortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death.

The bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, said local clergy were offering support in the communities they served and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wished to pay tribute.

Among the churches opening was St Edmund’s in Costessey, where people could light a candle and pray between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday.

The diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said on Friday: “It’s very sad and we’re shocked. Nothing like this happens round here. It’s a very quiet neighbourhood.”

Another resident, a man in his 40s, told the Eastern Daily Press: “Our thoughts are with those who know and love them because this is just horrendous. You don’t know how to react to such news.”

Sharon Blundell, the Liberal Democrat Norfolk county councillor for Costessey, said: “I am still in total shock, along with the rest of the community.”