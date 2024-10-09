King leads tributes to Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert after death at north London home aged 100

The King has led tributes to a “trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education” after the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp survivor’s death aged 100.

Lily Ebert died peacefully at home surrounded by family, her great-grandson Dov Forman said on Wednesday. She lived in north west London.

She had suffered “unimaginable loss” when her mother, younger sister, and brother were murdered in the gas chambers but had vowed to tell her story in the years that followed.

Lily Ebert with grandson Dov Forman as she received an MBE for services to Holocaust education

Mr Forman co-authored a bestselling book with his great grandmother, entitled Lily’s Promise, detailing the life she built for herself after the war and her search for the family of the solider who saved her.

Leading tributes to Ms Ebert, King Charles, who wrote the forward to the book, praised her “extraordinary resilience and courage”, and said she “became an integral part of the fabric of our nation”.

“It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death,” the King said.

“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed, as a permanent reminder for our generation – and, indeed, for future generations – of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are abandoned.

“Alongside other Holocaust survivors she became an integral part of the fabric of our nation; her extraordinary resilience and courage an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”

In January 2023, she was recognised with an MBE for her services to Holocaust education.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Forman said the family’s “beloved matriarch”, known as Safta, would be hugely missed.

He wrote: “Over the years, Safta’s story touched hundreds of millions worldwide, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit and the dangers of unchecked hatred. She taught us the power of tolerance and faith, the importance of speaking out, and the need to stand against prejudice.

“Safta was the queen of our large, loving family. With a surviving daughter and son – remembering a daughter who pre-deceased her – 10 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, her legacy lives on in each of us.

“She rebuilt her life with faith and love, never asking, ‘why me?’. Instead, she focused on what could be rebuilt from the ashes, and her positivity continues to guide us through these difficult times.

Ms Ebert pictured on her 98th birthday (@DovForman)

“As we mourn our beloved Mummy, Safta, we also celebrate her extraordinary life. A light that shone so brightly has gone dark. She was our hero, and her absence leaves an unimaginable void in our lives.”

The Association of Jewish Refugees hailed her “zest for life”.

The organisation’s chief executive, Michael Newman, said: “Lily was a trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education – her special connection with her great-grandson, Dov, helped to bridge the generation gap and reach millions of people through social media.

“As we approach the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz this Holocaust Memorial Day, Lily’s zest for life will burn brightly in our thoughts.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of Holocaust Educational Trust, described Ms Ebert as "the epitome of strength and determination" who will be remembered for her "incredible story, her unparalleled tenacity and her zest for life".

“She lived to be 100 years old – she was invincible and we thought she would live forever,” she said.

“A proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, her large loving family was her revenge against the Nazis.”

In 2022, Ms Ebert's image featured in one of seven portraits commissioned by the then Prince of Wales of some of the nation's last remaining Holocaust survivors.

At the unveiling at the Queen's Gallery in London, Ms Ebert told Charles: "Meeting you, it is for everyone who lost their lives."

As he touched her shoulder, he replied: "But it is a greater privilege for me."

Ms Ebert and her great-grandson Mr Forman had accrued billions of views on video-sharing platform TikTok in their efforts to educate the younger generation on the Holocaust.

After being freed, Ms Ebert spent a year in Switzerland before moving to Palestine-occupied Israel in 1946.

She migrated to the UK in 1967 with her husband, Samuel, and began a life of educating the world about the horrors of the Holocaust.