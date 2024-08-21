Tributes paid to mother and children who died in Bradford house fire

Neighbours described how the street lit up ‘like a thunderstorm’ as the blaze tore through the house.

Neighbours described how the street lit up ‘like a thunderstorm’ as the blaze tore through the house. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to a woman and her three “beautiful” young children who died after a suspected arson attack on their home in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died along with her two daughters, one-year-old Aubree and nine-year-old Denisty, and her five-year-old son, Oscar, in the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries caused by the fire, police said.

Detectives from West Yorkshire police said initial inquiries suggested the fire had been started deliberately and was “domestic-related”.

Neighbours described how the residential street lit up “like a thunderstorm” as the blaze tore through the three-bedroom semi in the Queensbury area of Bradford.

Lindsay Pearson, 56, said her daughter had heard shouting coming from the direction of the property at about 1.45am, shortly before they smelled “intense” plumes of smoke. They looked out of the window and saw “a big flame – like the sky was all lit up”. She added: “It was like thunder and lightning, like you see in a thunderstorm.”

Pearson said she rushed out into the street with her son-in-law to help, when the emergency services told her it was a house fire and that people were inside. The carer said they had seen Oscar playing on his scooter only days ago and that her son-in-law would often say hello to the family.

Aubree, the youngest child, was just six weeks off her second birthday. “It’s awful. It’s a very tight area around here. Everyone’s upset,” Pearson added.

Floral tributes have been left at one end of the police cordon. One read: “Have fun in heaven. We will miss you.” Another said: “RIP to my beautiful auntie and baby cousins. I love you all, all this world and more. I will forever miss you my beautiful angels.”

A third bouquet read: “I can’t put into words how heartbroken I am! My best friend, my sister! I will never forget how much love, laughter, happiness you brought to my life. My three beautiful babies will never forget you.”

Police were called in the early hours of Wednesday morning by the fire service, who had attended the blaze in the property in Westbury Road.

Gawith died at the scene; her three children were taken to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Supt Lucy Leadbeater of West Yorkshire police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early inquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our inquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out inquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Tracy Brabin, the mayor of West Yorkshire, wrote on X: “The deaths of Bryonie Gawith and children Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle following a house fire in Bradford early this morning are heartbreaking.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone across West Yorkshire, are with their family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or the live chat facility, quoting log 107 or 21 August.