Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in half term holiday tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a schoolboy who died in an ‘accident’ during the half-term holiday.

Rufus Pomeroy was a Year 8 pupil at Redland Green School in Bristol.

He died on Tuesday although the circumstances of his death have not been revealed.

Headteacher Ben Houghton said the schoolboy was "a lovely and valued member" of the school community.

He added: "I would like to express our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to Rufus's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

"We are devastated by the loss of such a lovely and valued member of our school community."

Mr Houghton broke the news to parents on Friday but did not give any details on how the schoolboy died according to BristolLive.

He told parents in an online notification: "I understand it is unusual to receive a message from me during the school holidays, but I must share some tragic news with you.

"It is with profound sadness that one of our Year 8 students died following an accident on Tuesday, 28 May."

The message to parents continued: "Given the impact this news will have on our community, I wanted to ensure you were informed as soon as possible, even during the half-term break.

"This will also give you the opportunity to talk to your child before the new term.”

It added: "We recognise that our students will react in different ways to this awful news and support will be available to all who may be particularly impacted.

"This will be provided by our Wellbeing Team and overseen by Bristol City Council's Educational Psychology Crisis Team.

"Break-out rooms providing a calm and quiet space will be made available for the foreseeable future for any student who needs it.

"Students will be told this news first thing in the morning during mentor time with immediate support on offer."

"Out of respect to his family and friends, I would ask that you do not comment about this tragedy on social media," he added.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to support you and your child."

The schoolboy is the second pupil from the school to have died in less than two years.

Parents were previously told officially that a Year 13 student had died unexpectedly in September 2022.