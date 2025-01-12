Tributes paid to 'visionary' anti-crime campaigner

Tributes have been paid to a "visionary" charity founder who began campaigning against violent crime after her child was shot dead.

Patsy McKie, one of the founders of the Mothers Against Violence (MAV) group, has died at the age of 77.

She helped set up the organisation after her son Dorrie was killed in Manchester in 1999.

Their work against gun and knife crime led to her being awarded a special recognition in the Pride of Manchester Awards in 2019.

In a statement on their website, MAV said she died at her home on Thursday and described her as "a visionary leader, a true inspiration to us all".

'Made a difference'

In a BBC interview in 2022, Ms McKie reflected on the impact of violent crime and said: "You have the families left behind to walk through the rest of their lives – that needs to be brought through to young people as well, because I don't think they think about that."

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell described her as "a leading figure in the Hulme and Moss Side community".

"She will be remembered as a community leader who really made a difference in tackling gang violence in Manchester," she said.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig described Ms McKie as "a firm advocate for a better Manchester", while Hulme councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said she was "an amazing woman".

