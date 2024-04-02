Tributes Pour In For 'Force Of Nature' Chance Perdomo Following His Death Aged 27

Chance Perdomo Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Those who knew and worked with the actor Chance Perdomo have been paying their respects following his death at the age of 27.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the British actor – best known for his work in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Prime Video’s Gen V – had died following an accident on his motorbike.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those whom he loved dearest,” his publicist said in a statement announcing the news of his “untimely passing”.

Since then, Chance’s friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to the star on social media.

The producers of Gen V said in a joint statement: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.

“We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Chance’s Gen V co-stars also issued their own group tribute, which read: “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss.

“We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed.”

His on-screen father Sean Patrick Thomas also remembered Chance’s “blinding intellect”, “encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop” and “raw talent”.

“You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it,” he said. “You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend.”

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

This isn’t believable to me. I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V. Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the… pic.twitter.com/AhchqcfhJp — Lucy Davis (@RealLucyDavis) March 31, 2024

As well as his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Chance began his career in the CBBC series Hetty Feather back in 2017.

His other on-screen work included the romantic drama series After We Fell and the upcoming action comedy Bad Man.

