Tributes to 'treasured and much-loved daughter' who died on Christmas Day after quad bike crash

Grace Vater, known to many as Gracie, died on Christmas Day in hospital from her injuries. (Gloucestershire Police)

Tributes have been paid to a “treasured and much-loved daughter” who died on Christmas Day following a quad bike crash in Gloucestershire.

Grace Vater, known to many as Gracie, fell off a quad bike that overturned on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury, shortly after 2pm on Saturday, December 23.

The 22-year-old was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died two days later.

Paying tribute her family said they are "totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie”.

In a statement they said: "A treasured and much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

"She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

"A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

"Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad. We ask that all of Gracie's family are given privacy during this horrific time."

A man is believed to have made off from the scene on a quad bike and was later found and arrested following a search involving the police helicopter.

A second man was also later arrested.

Two men, aged 29 and 30 from the Cotswolds, have been bailed with conditions to return to police in February, pending further enquiries.

Gloucestershire Police are still seeking information in connection with the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed it or saw the quad bike being driven before the incident to contact them online.