Trick-or-treating forecast: Prepare for drizzle in parts of Newfoundland

The weather for Halloween won't be too scary for much of Newfoundland and Labrador — but it won't be boo-tiful, either.

Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Thursday that trick-or-treaters can prepare for some wet weather.

"If you were planning on dressing up as sort of the Sobeys vegetable rack, Mother Nature will be providing the spritzing for you for free," Boudreau said.

A warm front moving across the island will bring a period of rain in most areas, according to Boudreau.

Based at the Gander weather office, Boudreau said rain will be more prominent in central Newfoundland and along the northeast coast but should begin to taper off between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. NT.

"Then after that, it's drizzle for the most part," he said.

On the west coast of Newfoundland, Boudreau said there will be showers moving across with a cold front that will travel halfway down the island.

In most of Labrador, the forecast is mainly dry. Some rain in most coastal communities should end Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures everywhere will remain above 0 degrees, but Bluey and Bingo may need to bundle up this year.

