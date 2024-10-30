Trick-or-treating safety around debris

Latest Stories
- People
Woman Called 911 Pretending to Order Pizza, Saving Herself from Attempted Rape: 'I'm So Stuck in Here'
Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was arrested by officers in an open field while allegedly trying to rape a woman, say police
- CBC
Arrest made in Bobs Lake boat crash that killed 3
Provincial police in eastern Ontario have arrested a person in connection with a boat collision that claimed the lives of three people during the Victoria Day long weekend.Five others were injured in the crash in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, about an hour north of Kingston, around 9:30 p.m. on May 18. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved a "fishing-style boat" and a speedboat. On Tuesday, OPP Const. Rob Martell confirmed one person is in custody and is set to appear in
- HuffPost
Steve Bannon Is Getting Out Of Prison — And Heading Right Back To Court
The longtime Trump ally went to prison after refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Now he’s facing conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges.
- The Canadian Press
The owners of a New Zealand volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, appeal their conviction
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The owners of an island volcano in New Zealand that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people, launched an appeal on Tuesday against their criminal conviction for violating safety laws, arguing that tour operators — rather than their company — were responsible for the safety of visitors to Whakaari, also known as White Island.
- People
'Pure Evil' Student Killed Classmate He Blamed for Getting Him Expelled from School
Owen Skyler Shover, 23, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, Oct. 25.
- CNN
For years, the Delphi double murder case went cold. Then a volunteer found a file with an interesting piece of information
For five years after two teenage girls were killed and their bodies left along an Indiana trail, Richard Allen’s name sat unnoticed in a box with thousands of other tips about the mystery, until it was rediscovered by chance.
- BBC
Man jailed for 'terrifying' domestic abuse
Police say Phillip Mutch is a "dangerous individual" who abused his victim behind closed doors.
- The Canadian Press
Five people face charges after more than $2M stolen in eight bank robberies: OPP
TORONTO — Five people are facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in multiple bank robberies across Ontario that netted more than $2 million, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
- The Canadian Press
Authorities launch 'interagency operation' at federal jail in New York housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation” on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held.
- The Canadian Press
Jury begins deliberating in trial of Alabama man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl in 1988
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A jury on Monday begun deliberating in the case of an Alabama man accused of the beating and stabbing death of an 11-year-old New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago.
- CBC
RCMP officer arrested, charged with impaired driving after crash on TCH
The RCMP has charged off-duty officer Travis Plant, 34, with impaired driving after a crash that took place over the weekend. (CBC)An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend, the RCMP says.In a news release, the RCMP said officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the highway near Glovertown around 10:45 a.m. NT on Sunday.The driver, 34-year-old off-duty RCMP officer Travis Plant, took
- The Canadian Press
Family releases video showing final moments before Black man's death in Missouri prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after he was placed in a spit hood and restrained in a Missouri prison was motionless for nearly 10 minutes before a nurse checked on him, prison video released Tuesday shows.
- CBC
Why pay for jurors became an issue at Saint John murder trial
When juror No. 13 called his employer to say he'd been selected for jury duty in a first-degree murder trial in Saint John last month, he was told he wouldn't be paid. As a result, the employee of the Town of St. Stephen asked the presiding judge to excuse him from jury duty. Court of King's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson wasn't pleased that a municipal government wouldn't pay an employee while doing his civic duty. Without hesitating, Stephenson called St. Stephen town hall and put chief admi
- CNN
A Massachusetts pizza shop owner is sentenced to more than 8 years for forced labor and threats of deportation
The owner coerced or attempted to force six employees into working under harsh conditions, prosecutors said, as well as using violent tactics and threats of deportation to ensure compliance with demands.
- The Canadian Press
Man serving 30 years for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets a life term on state charges
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial.
- Reuters
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted 10-year-old boy, lawsuit claims
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, according to a new lawsuit that joins more than two dozen others accusing the music mogul of sexual misconduct. The civil lawsuit was one of two filed on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who says he represents more than 150 victims of Combs' abuse, and has filed at least 17 lawsuits. In Monday's second lawsuit, another male accuser said he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.
- CBC
Former fugitive gets 8 years for killing in Calgary, still facing Edmonton murder trial
A former fugitive who committed a killing in Calgary and is accused of murder in Edmonton was handed an eight-year prison sentence Monday for manslaughter with a firearm. Originally charged with first-degree murder, Joseph Chlala, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in a daytime shooting near a park in July 2020.With credit for the time he's already served, Chlala has about 6½ years left behind bars. Christian Navos, 32, was shot seven times at close range as he sat in the driver's s
- People
Family Not Celebrating Possible Release of Erik and Lyle Menendez Yet After 'Many Years of Bad Outcomes from Courts’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has requested that the brothers be resentenced
- CBC
Regina addictions counsellor jailed for drugging a former client
A former addictions counsellor in Regina will serve time in jail for drugging and planning to sexually assault a woman he formerly treated.Jason Kotyk, 52, was sentenced Monday in Regina Court of King's Bench on charges including administering a noxious substance with intent.He previously pleaded guilty to placing Tramadol, a powerful opioid, in the wine glass of a woman he had invited to his home on June 11, 2022.At the time, Kotyk worked at Susan Ulmer Addiction Services in Regina counselling
- USA TODAY
Woman accused of embezzling $215,000 from employer, using company funds for European vacations
Authorities say the woman took more than $215,000 from the furniture store she worked for and used company funds for two European vacations.