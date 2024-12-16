Slick roads expected as ice gives way to snow on the Prairies

Freezing rain has transitioned to snow for most of the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario by Sunday evening as a low-pressure system swings through the region.

Expect accumulating snow to persist into Monday morning across southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, including Winnipeg.

The combination of freezing rain and fresh snowfall could make roads across the region extra slippery. Stay aware of highway conditions before heading out through Monday.

A low-pressure system moving east along the international border pushed some warmer air over the Prairies on Sunday, causing widespread freezing rain and freezing drizzle to fall through the day.

Cooler temperatures pushing into the region allowed freezing rain to transition to snow for just about everyone Sunday evening. Expect the snow to envelop southern Manitoba by Sunday night, bringing 5-10 cm of accumulation to Winnipeg by Monday morning.

Prairie and northwestern Ontario snowfall accumulation through Monday

Snow will linger on Monday morning for parts of eastern Manitoba as it continues to spread across northwestern Ontario during the day.

Southern Manitoba is also expected to see wind gusts of 40-60 km/h, potentially impacting visibility alongside the snowfall.

Looking ahead, temperatures will take another nosedive behind this system. Arctic air moving in could cause readings to bottom-out on Wednesday with highs around -20°C. However, the dive will be followed by a brief warm-up before another dose of Arctic air arrives in time for the weekend. Conditions will then trend much milder before Christmas and beyond.

A couple of systems will bring snow to northern areas for the duration, but no major storms are on the horizon—only a few opportunities for snow at times along the warm and cold fronts as they track across the region.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.