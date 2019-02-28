I Tried Underwater Rock Running, the Endurance Workout Surfers Swear By

I’ve always been in awe of surfers. As someone who is afraid of the ocean and also extremely clumsy, it’s not a sport I ever thought about trying.

I have taken a total of two surf classes in my life: One when I was 14 and one this month, both times in Oahu. And while each lesson reinforced that surfing is hard, it wasn’t until I tried underwater rock running—an endurance staple for surfers, apparently—that I truly understood the immense level of athleticism and mental strength the sport requires.

For anyone who hasn’t seen Blue Crush, underwater rock running is exactly what it sounds like: You pick up a heavy rock and then run along the ocean floor. I tried rock running on the North Shore of Oahu, when Red Bull flew me out there to watch the epic surfing that happens at the Volcom Pipe Pro. The contest is held at the world-famous Banzai Pipeline, a reef break that produces amazingly large and dangerous waves on the North Shore of Oahu. (You can check out footage from the competition on Red Bull TV to get an idea.) On the trip, we had a few opportunities to do as the pro surfers do. We took a surf lesson and participated in a strength workout that was similar to the training for the Red Bull-sponsored surfers. Both were challenging, but I could keep up. Rock running, on the other hand, was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

First, here’s a little background on why surfers rock run in the first place.

It’s hard to find specifics online about the origin of underwater rock running, but it’s a tradition that people in Hawaii talk about as if everyone knows it’s a thing. Pro surfer Ha’a Keaulana says she rock runs as part of her training; her father, Brian Keaulana, a renowned big-wave surfer, lifeguard, and Hollywood stunt coordinator, has often been credited with pioneering the training technique.

Kirk Ziegler, a North Shore lifeguard, tells SELF that to his knowledge, rock running became popular around the '90s as a way for surfers to simulate (and train for) the stress of being held underwater during a wipeout.

Certified trainer Samantha Campbell, C.S.C.S., who trains the Red Bull big wave surfers, says that honing the ability to hold one’s breath is an important part of surfers’ training. Two of the main ways they develop this skill are by practicing the static hold (also referred to as “static apnea”), which involves holding your breath underwater for as long as you can while staying still, and practicing the high heart rate hold, which involves holding your breath underwater when your body is being put under stress and your heart rate is elevated. Rock running falls into the latter category.

“Most of our athletes take a free-dive course to learn breathe-ups (how to properly take in air above water to be able to efficiently hold your breath), lung stretches, and how to safely increase static hold time,” says Campbell. “During the season, most of our big-wave surfers practice static holds one time per week before breakfast, and we incorporate high heart rate holds into workouts to simulate a high-intensity hold-down with minimal chance for breathe-up.” A high-intensity hold-down IRL would be when a big-wave surfer wipes out or is otherwise being held underwater by a massive wave and needs to hold their breath as they fight to get out of the situation.

“Here in Hawaii, we use rock runs during off-season and preseason conditioning when the waves are flat,” Campbell says.



As someone who is in pretty good shape, I thought that rock running would be a breeze. I was very wrong.

Rock running is a good example of functional training, or training that simulates a real-life movement pattern. It’s really just picking up something heavy and walking with it, which is also known as a carry exercise. I figured I had this in the bag.

