Trigger Point's Vicky McClure teases emotional improvised scene in season 2

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure has opened up about one particularly emotional scene that was improvised in season 2.

The ITV thriller, which follows a bomb disposal squad led by Afghan War veteran Lana Washington (McClure), is due to return to screens later this month after two years away.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press ahead of its launch, the actress reflected on her character bringing in a lot of pain and baggage from season one.

"The great thing is we’ve got a whole series to reflect on, there was plenty for me to come back with in terms of where Lana’s at now," she explained.

"I think the most enjoyable part was the relationship between my mum and dad and how that unfolds throughout the series because, they’ve lost their son and in some ways they lost their daughter, she’s gone away.

"She’s unsure of where she is in life. She’s lost friends and they’re [her parents] incredible actors as well."

Teasing one particular scene, McClure revealed: "There’s a scene that we do that we just all improvised and that’s just always a world that I enjoy and it needed it.

"The script was there but it was like let’s just let loose and let’s just have a family argument and let’s just enjoy delving into that," she further recalled.

"They’re the kind of things that I like because it’s just real and I’ve had enough conversations now with people like Joel and Paul and other expos where they’ve been kind enough to share some of the experiences that they’ve had and you just want to honour it and the only way I know how is just trying to find the truth as best I can."

McClure also admitted that "it felt great" to be back on the series, elaborating: "It was great to be back with the gang and lots of returning crew members and lots of returning cast members and new people, it was great.

"It’s always a lot of fun to make, however there was a heavy load to come back with because of what happened to Lana in series one so it was great to be able to make sure that we took that onboard and honoured all of those awful scenarios and losses that she had so like Jed was saying, you’ve got to watch it but it is non-stop.

"It is edge of your seat, it is entertaining television that’s exactly what we’ve tried to achieve."

Trigger Point season 2 will premiere at 9pm on ITV1 on January 28.





