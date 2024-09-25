'Trigger Warning' Deemed Necessary as Dancing Labour MPs Get Their Funk On

The Herald’s political editor, Andrew Learmonth, decided a “trigger warning” was necessary as late-night scenes at the Labour Party conference took a turn for the cringe on Tuesday with Anas Sarwar and Emily Thornberry getting down to Uptown Funk.

According to James Walker, another journalist at the scene, Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, was “up on stage and dancing for a DJ set at a Labour conference party.”

The National said MP Emily Thornberry arrived “for a dance off” as Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars was played.

Learmonth’s video captured the final moments. Credit: Andrew Learmonth via Storyful