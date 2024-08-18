Trinity High School Football Preview

Latest Stories
Watch: Patrick Mahomes makes behind-the-back pass after Travis Kelce messes up route
The NFL season hasn't officially started yet, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already displaying his magic. His latest trick? A behind-the-back pass.
Boxer Imane Khelif shows off new ‘makeover’ after Olympic gender row
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles is getting unnecessarily ripped for wearing a Packers jacket to watch husband Jonathan Owens play for the Bears
OK, I get it. I know the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a Midwest rivalry that's decades old. But you have to give Simone Biles a break here. She went to root on her husband, Jonathan Owens, at the Bears' preseason game on Saturday, and she happened to we
CFL reinstates Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly with conditions
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly was back taking snaps at Argonauts practice Sunday after being reinstated by the CFL, with conditions.
'We're Not Set Yet': Is Brad Treliving Done Making Moves Before Maple Leafs Training Camp Opens Next Month?
Although the Maple Leafs appear to be running it back with their core, the Leafs GM pointed out there is still business to take care of.
Mike McDaniel delivered a hilariously sarcastic response to a Tua Tagovailoa play during the latest Dolphins preseason game
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hasn't lost a step in being the funniest head coach in the NFL. During a sideline interview in his team's second home preseason game of the year against the Washington Commanders, McDaniel talked about the improvement he's seen…
Dricus du Plessis had the perfect response to Drake betting $450,000 on him to lose to Israel Adesanya at UFC 305
When it comes to losing large sums of money on sports, Aubrey Drake Graham has made an art out of it. And the God's Plan hitmaker crafted another masterpiece Saturday when he bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis in their UFC 305 middleweight title…
Why the Falcons shut down Michael Penix Jr. for the rest of the preseason after a single game
The Atlanta Falcons have had anything but a normal offseason at the quarterback position after signing Kirk Cousins to a massive free-agent contract before drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Penix pick provided plenty of…
Bruins Have Excellent PTO Target in Old Friend
The Boston Bruins should consider bringing back this former player on a PTO.
Former Bruins Star Provides Big Injury Update
This is certainly good news for the former Boston Bruins forward.
Caitlin Clark put Kahleah Copper in a blender with this amazing spin-around move for an and-1 basket
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark roared back with one of her best starts as a pro on Friday night at home as her team returned from the WNBA's Olympic break. Outside of hitting amazing
Noah Lyles claps back at Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just chasing clout'
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Kyle Busch has spicy words for Joey Logano after Austin Dillon wrecked him at Richmond
Nearly a week later, everyone around NASCAR is still talking about last Sunday’s wild finish at Richmond in the Cook Out 400. In case you missed it, Austin Dillon – desperate to win the race and grab a playoff spot – ran into th
Russell Wilson slogs through a rusty preseason debut. Josh Allen sits as Bills top Steelers 9-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson has been playing football for a long time. He's well-versed in the rhythms of a season. The highs and lows and everything in between.
'He Believes He Can Play On His Knee': Jani Hakanpaa Reportedly Wants to Continue Career Amid Contract Situation with Maple Leafs
Hakanpaa reportedly signed a two-year, $3 million deal with Toronto on July 1, but the team still hasn't officially announced it.
Here are eight photos of Travis Kelce from the Chiefs’ loss to Detroit Lions
Travis Kelce made a point of greeting Chiefs fans following Sunday’s game.
UFC 305 social media reactions: Dricus Du Plessis taps Israel Adesanya
Dricus Du Plessis has long said he is superior to Israel Adesanya, and he proved it Saturday at UFC 305 in his first middleweight title defense.
Las Vegas' starting quarterback situation remains uncertain as Raiders fall 27-12 to Cowboys
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The competition for the Raiders' starting quarterback job remained murky after both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew were outplayed Saturday night by Trey Lance, a third-stringer who threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 27-12 preseason victory over Las Vegas.
Draper earns controversial win as Alcaraz loses
Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in controversial circumstances at the Cincinnati Open as Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racquet during a defeat by Gael Monfils.
Little League World Series games today: LLWS schedule for Sunday, Aug. 18
The 2024 Little League World Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 18, with four games. Here's what to know.