Trio of local lacrosse players representing Cariboo-Northeast at BC Summer Games

Three kids from Fort St. John will be representing the Cariboo and Northeast regions, known as Zone 8, at the BC Summer Games in July.

Players Nicholas Gordon, Kohrin Owen and Aaron Raab were selected after the two-day tryout camp held in Prince George earlier this month.

The three players were among a pool of ten from Fort St. John who tried out for the team.

According to Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association president Paul Milne, each player has the potential to make an impact at the games.

He says Gordon, Owen, and Raab enable other members of his U16 squad to thrive through their teamwork.

“They’re good all-around players,” said Milne. “They make everyone on the team better.”

Milne, who assisted in evaluating the team alongside Zone 8 head coach and former National Lacrosse League player Jeff Molesky, says the grit and raw physical play was something Molesky saw as a strong suit for the team.

“These guys go hard on both sides of the floor,” said Milne. “We looked at loose ball battles and who’s the first to get to those. It was one of the biggest things [coach] Molesky focused on.”

“Jeff is a fantastic coach, and he’ll be able to get the most out of them this summer.”

The B.C. Summer Games will be held in Maple Ridge from July 18th to July 21st.

