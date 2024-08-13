Trisha Goddard hosting Good Morning Britain divides viewers

What did you miss?

Trisha Goddard was the latest guest presenter to take the reins on Good Morning Britain.

Many of the usual famous faces - including TV favourite Susanna Reid - are on holiday over the summer so we are seeing lots of different guest presenters step into their roles across all of the daytime schedule.

With a wealth of TV experience, Goddard is best known for her talk show Trisha which aired from 1998 until 2010. Now the presenter joined forces with Richard Madeley on Tuesday to host the ITV breakfast show, dividing viewers watching at home.

Some viewers said it was great to see the "terrific" presenter on the show while others complained they were "switching off" from watching. Making the presenter comfortable, Madeley gave Goddard a warm welcome when she joined him on the breakfast show.

What, how and why?

"Morning and welcome to the programme," he said.

"Thank you," Goddard replied.

"Our paths cross again," said Madeley.

"Our paths haven't crossed for a very long time have they?"

Madeley teased Goddard saying the production team had pulled together some archive footage to show viewers. He said: "Our talented and thoroughly evil production team have unearthed some clips of you and me doing some business together on TV over a quarter of a century ago... It is interesting what time does."

Goddard's hosting stint was announced last week when she was interviewed by Ed Balls and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. At the time, the TV star said she found being interviewed more nerve-wracking the hosting. She will return to host Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

Good Morning Britain viewers divided over Trisha Goddard

Richard Madeley gave Trisha Goddard a warm welcome. (ITV screengrab)

Social media was split over Goddard's hosting stint on Good Morning Britain. Many shared their praise for ITV bosses securing the TV legend for the morning daytime slot. Leading the comments, one person wrote: "Fantastic to see @TrishaGoddard looking fab."

Someone else wrote: "Trisha Goddard is a terrific presenter."

Another person wrote: "Good to see Trisha back on TV."

Someone else said: "Lovely to see Trisha Goddard. #GMB."

Additionally, one person said: "@GMB @TrishaGoddard a breath of fresh air. Intelligent, reasonable and fair anchoring. Good choice GMB."

However, not everyone was delighted with the decision. On the other side, viewers shared their complaints on social media. Someone said: "Good lord Trisha Goddard presenting. Definitely won’t be watching."

Trisha Goddard pictured at a red carpet event. (Getty)

Among the comments, one person said: "@GMB Please can you educate Trisha Goddard to NOT keep butting in before her guests and fellow presenter have completed a sentence! Takes skill to interrupt Richard Madeley! Cannot watch this much longer...."

Another person wrote: "Richard is bad enough. Wake up to see Trisha Goddard. Nooo. Together. Enough to turn over."

Someone else complained: "Turned on @GMB, thought it was TALKTV, Trisha Goddard & Richard Madeley! I really hope this isn't going to be a regular pairing, hurry back Susanna Reid #GMB."

Additionally, another wrote: "Gets up for work, turns on TV to @GMB, sees Trisha Goddard is hosting, turns off TV."

