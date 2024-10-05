Trisha Yearwood Sold Tennessee Home One Day Before Garth Brooks Was Sued for Rape

Yearwood, 60, purchased the home in 2000, five years before her 2005 marriage to Brooks

Larry Busacca/WireImage Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood sold the Tennessee mansion she and her husband, Garth Brooks, share one day before he was sued for rape and sexual assault by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

According to its listing, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 6,553-square-foot home in Brentwood, Tenn., that the couple shared sold for $3.334 million on Tuesday, Oct. 2 — one day before the allegations against Brooks were made public.

Yearwood, 60, purchased the home in 2000, five years before her 2005 wedding to Brooks, 62, reports Realtor.com.

The 4.42-acre property was listed in May 2023 for $4.5 million. It was previously listed for sale in 2014.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

The listing shows that the price dropped to $3.950 million in April and was decreased again in September to $3.8 million.

The home features two gated entrances, nine-camera surveillance, and a chef's kitchen equipped with high-end Wolf appliances, such as a double oven, a six-burner cooktop, a warming drawer, a 30-inch gourmet microwave and a sleek Sub-Zero refrigerator, per its listing.

In the lawsuit filed against Brooks on Wednesday, Oct. 3, Brooks' former hairstylist and makeup artist, who is identified as "Jane Roe," alleges that the singer raped her and committed multiple instances of sexual assault in 2019, including speaking openly about sex and related fantasies, changed clothes in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and sending sexually explicit text messages.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee

Roe also alleges that Brooks' legal team found out about her plans to sue, causing him to file a preemptive complaint as "John Doe" on Friday, Sept. 13, with claims that Roe "was a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

While Yearwood, his wife of nearly 20 years, has yet to speak out about the allegations, Brooks claimed in a statement with PEOPLE that "for the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," his statement continued. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now," he said. "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



