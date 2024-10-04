Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Scorches Donald Trump Jr. With Brutal JD Vance Burn

Triumph the Insult Dog mocked Donald Trump Jr. about his father’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), during a clip on “The Daily Show” as he trolled the spin room at the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.

“Don, how do you feel about JD Vance? Is it hard to see your dad ignoring someone besides you?” said the iconic puppet, created and voiced by Robert Smigel, as the former president’s son walked away and seemingly didn’t hear the question.

Triumph — who has mocked Trumpandhissupporters over the years — joked that the face-off was between a “man who thinks Trump is a mentally ill fascist psychopath,” poking fun at Vance’s past criticism of his running mate, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Triumph dropped by the spin room where he asked Howard W. Lutnick, co-chair of the Trump 2024 transition team and CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, about how “Tampon Tim” did in the debate.

“Oh, I remember he did [put them] in the boys’ room,” Lutnick said.

“In the bathroom,” noted Triumph, referring to the Minnesota governor signing a state law that required public schools to put menstrual products in student restrooms.

“Why did he do that?” Lutnick asked.

“Well, here’s what really doesn’t make no sense. If he’s OK with putting tampons in a bathroom, what’s his big problem with installing a couple of douchebags in the White House?” Triumph quipped.

The “Daily Show” clip also shows the puppet crash a CNN report where he tried to get anchor Jake Tapper to laugh with an outfit mocking Vance’s “Mamaw” as well as a look mimicking wrestling icon and Trump supporter Hulk Hogan.

You can catch the full clip below.

Related...