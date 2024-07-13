TRNSMT just as much fun as Glastonbury, say Sugababes

Keisha Buchanan of Sugababes told the BBC they were 'immensely grateful' for the reaction at TRNSMT [BBC]

Pop legends Sugababes say their stint at TRNSMT has been "just as much fun as Glastonbury" after getting crowds dancing to a hit-packed set.

The trio were one of the big draws on the first day of Scotland's biggest festival in Glasgow, with 50,000 people expected to attend each day over the weekend.

Performing in their original line-up, Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy were in such high demand at Glastonbury recently that organisers had to shut off their stage.

Speaking to BBC News, Keisha said the reunited band were "immensely grateful" to get such a positive reaction in Glasgow.

She said: "Festivals are much better now than when we started because you get so many different genres at them.

"Kids nowadays discover music in so many different ways, they don't know what decade it's from and don't care what genre it's from and line-ups have to reflect that."

Crowds were dancing across the TRNSMT site as they were treated to Sugababes hits including About You Now and Push The Button.

Mutya added: "It's a smaller scale to Glastonbury but TRNSMT is just as much fun. The people at both of them are out for a fun time - and the sun's out too!"

The group added they hope to release a new album in "due course" and that they "never have to worry about the crowd" when in Scotland.

The trio performed in the original line-up [BBC]

Mutya sported Burberry and white boots during the group's sun-kissed set [BBC]

Early crowds enjoyed the sunshine at Glasgow Green [Getty Images]

The festival will run from Friday to Sunday and is headlined by Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.

Warm and sunny weather accompanied the opening day, with acts including Garbage, the Snuts, the Last Dinner Party and Example playing across three stages.

However some fans will have to chose between seeing the end of the headline performances and getting home, after rail operator ScotRail warned a reduced timetable meant the last train on some services will leave before each night concludes.

Fans arriving on Friday were in high spirits though, with the soulful sound of Jalen Ngonda opening proceedings on the Main Stage.

Jalen Ngonda got things started on the main stage [Getty Images]

Picture Perfect frontman Ryan Hennessy gets the crowd warmed up [Getty Images]

Fans in the VIP area were treated to a secret set by Scottish rock band Travis.

The band, who released their new album on Friday, agreed to the performance just two days ago.

During the set, frontman Fran Healy told the crowd he had drank too much Irn Bru causing his hair to turn bright orange.

Healy said they played at T in the Park on 10 occasions and it was "possible" they might play the Glasgow Green festival next year.

Some people in the audience were tearful as they watched the band play hits including Flowers In The Window, and Sing.

Dougie Payne, Fran Healy, Neil Primrose and Andy Dunlop of Travis played a secret set at the festival [Getty Images]

Fans went wild for rock band Travis who played in the VIP area [Getty Images]

Spirits were high among the first fans to arrive at the festival - with anticipation already building for Saturday and Sunday headliners.

Hannah Brunatti was joined by her friends Kirsty Brown and Aqsa Riaz.

She told BBC News: "I've seen Gerry Cinnamon before, when he played Hampden, and I'm really excited to see him again.

Asqa added: "I saw Calvin Harris before in Ibiza, so it'll be hard to top that - but I'm sure he'll be amazing."

Kirsty Brown, Aqsa Riaz and Hannah Brunatti (left to right) were looking forward to Gerry Cinnamon on Saturday [BBC]

Evan Young was one of the earliest arrivals after gates opened.

He said: "I'm looking forward to seeing Liam Gallagher - he's doing Definitely Maybe in full.

"I'm here for all three days so I'm wanting to see some of the smaller bands too, like the Reytons and Bilk."

And not all the fans were from Scotland.

The Davis family - parents Simon and Sarah and children Pippa and Scarlett - had travelled from near Bristol and were looking forward to seeing Liam Gallagher and Declan McKenna.

United in music: The Davis family came from Bristol to see Liam Gallagher and Declan McKenna. [BBC]

They said they couldn't believe the good weather and were hoping it stayed the same all weekend.

McKenna himself was glad to be at the event.

He told BBC Scotland News: "I'm just trying to stay calm and relaxed - there's massages backstage.

"There's a really good energy in the crowd."

Declan McKenna performed after Sugababes on Friday [Getty Images]

Scotland's own The Snuts were given a heroes welcome when they arrived on the Main Stage in the early evening, with fans bouncing from the start.

The smaller King Tut's stage was more sedate during the afternoon, with many fans sprawled on the grass to enjoy the likes of singer-songwriter Nieve Ella's indie rock.

The atmosphere was more intense when chart-topping band The Last Dinner Party delivered a theatrical display of pop and rock.

Music lovers made a run for the front of the stage as the gates opened on Friday [Getty Images]

The festival will continue until Sunday, with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris closing the event.

Weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout Saturday, with the possibility of rain arriving on Sunday.

In a social media post ScotRail said that people going to the festival should "consider their travel options home after the event has finished" due to the ongoing reduction in services.

Music fans who are not going can follow the festival through the BBC all weekend.

BBC One and BBC Scotland will present highlights every night while a number of full performances will also be available to watch on the iPlayer.

BBC Radio 1 and Radio Scotland will also be broadcasting live from the festival, with acts including Chase & Status, Courteeners, Natasha Bedingfield, CMAT and Enter Shikari all lined up to appear.

This is the seventh instalment of the festival, which replaced T in the Park following the Balado event ending in 2016.